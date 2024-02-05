Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miley Cyrus has made a fashion statement with her sheer gold metal dress at the 2024 Grammys.

On Sunday 4 February, the singer, 31, arrived on the red carpet outside of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, in a gold see-through gown by Maison Margiela. The unique dress featured a gold gladiator-inspired chainmail design and metal underwear and was paired perfectly with a curled and coiffed updo and Tiffany & Co jewellery. Cyrus completed the look with yellow velvet shoes also by Maison Margiela.

Cyrus’ red carpet appearance at the annual Grammy Awards marks her first awards appearance of 2024. She is nominated for six awards, including Song of the Year for her song “Flowers”.

On social media, the outfit choice was met with approval from fans, with many applauding Cyrus for the iconic dress.

“She’s teasing a new era and I’m here for it,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said: “Serving Greek goddess.”

“Miley looks spectacular tonight, and she knows it. She’s dressed to win! With six nominations, she has plenty of opportunities to make it happen. Best of luck!” someone else wrote.

However, not everyone was on board with the eccentric look, with one fan describing the look as “strange” while another said: “Why is she dressed up as a sand dollar, help.”

“This look is certainly something!” someone else wrote.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

In addition to the possibility of winning her first-ever Grammy, Cyrus will also be performing “Flowers” on the Grammys stage.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus made history this year, as the Miley Cyrus star’s Record of the Year nomination makes them the third father-daughter duo to land nominations in the category, according to E! News. Billy Ray was previously nominated in the category in 1992 for “Achy Breaky Heart” and 2018’s “Old Town Road”.

You can find all of the best-dressed stars on the Grammys red carpet here and follow along with all of the latest updates from the ceremony here.