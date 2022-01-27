Molly-Mae Hague announces Pretty Little Thing ‘London fashion event’

Edit: a previous version of this story reported that Pretty Little Thing would be at London Fashion Week after Hague initially mentioned LFW in her now-edited Instagram post. To align its communications with the British Fashion Council, PLT has clarified that while it will be holding an event during LFW, it will not be on the official LFW schedule.

Molly-Mae Hague, creative director of fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, has revealed that the brand has been working on its “biggest project yet”.

Taking to Instagram, the former Love Island contestant-turned-influencer said: “I’ve been working with the PLT team on something HUGE, our biggest project yet🤍 Get ready for my first catwalk show in LONDON! @prettylittlething.”

In the snap, the blonde 22-year-old wears a matching cream suit paired with a brown bandeau and snakeskin-style knee-high boots.

The announcement comes just weeks after the reality star faced backlash on social media for comments she made during a recent podcast.

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett, Hague said: “You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.

“When I’ve spoken in the past I’ve been slammed a little bit with people saying: ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles. So for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct’. But technically what I’m saying is correct – we do.”

She added: “I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re raised in different ways and have different financial situations, but if you want something enough you can achieve it and it just depends to what lengths you want to go to get to where you want to be in the future.”

These comments, among others made on the podcast, sparked backlash on social media with people calling her out for her “privilege”.

Hague, who was in New York City at the time the backlash happened, responded to the comments on her Instagram story on 10 January, writing: “I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.”