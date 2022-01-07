Molly-Mae has a lot to learn, but so do we – about the influencer culture we tolerate

The devil works hard, but Molly-Mae Hague works harder – or so she’ll have you believe. After all, at just 22, she is already one of the most followed influencers in the UK and was named creative director of fast fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing (PLT), last year. On the surface, Hague’s work ethic seems foolproof.

Except it’s not so simple, and her recent comments about how she’s achieved her success conveniently pave over every privilege Hague has had throughout her young life. As a teenager, Hague appeared in beauty pageants across her home county of Hitchings and became Miss Teen Hertfordshire in 2015, using her beauty know-how to kick off her career as an influencer.

It worked. Hague was already a successful YouTube and influencer, with tens of thousands of followers and her own agent, before she ever appeared on the hugely-popular ITV show, Love Island, in 2019. In fact, the decision to go on Love Island was a “business move”, she told The Sun, one that has evidently paid off.

Today, Hague boasts 6.3m followers on Instagram and 1.63m subscribers on YouTube. While her salary as creative director at PLT is not known, she reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with the brand and celebrated by treating herself to a £37k Cartier bracelet.

Perhaps it’s no surprise then that Hague has convinced herself that her determination to succeed is the only thing that has got her where she is today. In a now-infamous clip of her speaking on the YouTube series The Diary of a CEO, she said: “I just think you’ve given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.

If you want something enough you can achieve it and it just depends on what lengths you want to go to get to where you want to be Molly-Mae Hague

“When I’ve spoken in the past I’ve been slammed a little bit, with people saying: ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles. So for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct’.”

But instead of reflecting on her privilege, Hague doubled down and insisted: “But technically what I’m saying is correct – we do.

“So I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re raised in different ways and have different financial situations, but if you want something enough you can achieve it and it just depends on what lengths you want to go to get to where you want to be in the future.”

Hague adds: “And I’ll go to any length. I’ve worked my absolute a*** off to get where I am now.”

✕ Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague doubles down on wealth inequality comments in a response to critics

Although the podcast was first shared on 13 December, the clip went viral this week after a Twitter user who goes by the username @tsrbys shared it with the caption: “If you’re homeless just buy a house.”

The backlash against Hague’s comments was swift and continues to dominate Twitter timelines two days after it was posted. Some people criticised the influencer for being “tone deaf” and “insensitive” about wealth inequality, while others posted sarcastic jokes about Hague’s approach to people who are stuck in poverty.

One person wrote: “Idk why Molly-Mae thinks she ‘worked her a** off when she didn’t. She is creative director of a billion pound company with no experience or qualifications.

“I’m not even hating, I actually really like her. But I can’t stand when people who have easily ‘made it’ lecture everyone about how they can easily make it when it’s just not that simple.”

Another added: “I wrote an entire 10,000 word dissertation on the Class Ceiling and why working class people struggle to progress.

“But everyone has the same 24 hours in a day and opportunities according to Molly-Mae, so how can there ever be a class ceiling?”

The angry response to Hague’s comments reveals a deeper desire among audiences for influencers to take their job titles seriously and be more aware of the responsibility they have to society at large. Gone are the days when the public could be sated with high-exposure photos of influencers wearing nice clothes, eating nice things, and going to nice places.

Influencers are public figures – which is exactly what they set out to be – but there is a real need for them to understand the impact their words have. Like their job title, they have the power and privilege to influence society. And rightfully, many are worried that mega influencers like Hague are spreading damaging ideas about work culture and social systems to their young audiences without thinking twice.

Hague’s comments also smacked of the “girlboss” movement, a concept that became popular in the mid-2010s that heralded young female business leaders as people who promoted ideas of equality within their companies. But in recent years, a slew of companies created or run by such women were revealed as having a toxic work environment where bullying and cruelty ran amok. The face of the “girlboss” shifted from one of female corporate aspiration to one that revealed the sinister underbelly of capitalism and pseudo feminism.

“The era of girlboss feminism is over,” wrote one content creator who goes by the name The Digital Beour. “And Molly-Mae is the perfect example of this. Gen Z are critiquing these influencers and companies on TikTok every single day. Brands and influencers are really going to struggle with this going forward because they lack understanding.”

Hague’s representative has since released a statement on her behalf in response to the backlash, shared with The Independent on Friday 7 January. It said the star was “discussing her own experience” and that she was “not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation”.

The statement continued: “She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds, but her comments here are a reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life.”

Be that as it may, Hague’s moment of unchecked privilege will continue to ripple over social media. The statement put out in her defence will undoubtedly be picked apart and we can already smell the tried-and-tested influencer apology YouTube video in the works. But will Hague and other influencers like her learn from this experience and take responsibility for the language and ideas they share? Maybe she will use her 24 hours to tell us – but we won’t hold our breath.