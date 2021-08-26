Influencer Molly-Mae Hague named as new UK creative director of PrettyLittleThing

Former Love Island contestant and influencer Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she is the new UK and EU creative director of fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

In a post to her Instagram on Thursday, 26 August, the 22-year-old said accepting the position is the “biggest move” in her career.

“I’m beyond ecstatic to announce that I am the new CREATIVE DIRECTOR of @prettylittlething for UK/EU.

“This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role,” she said.

“PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true. I hope you’re all ready for my visions to come to life within this incredible brand,” she said.

Hague and her partner, boxer Tommy Fury, finished in second place in Love Island’s 2019 summer series.

Shortly after returning home, Hague signed a £500,000 deal to become a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing.

In the two years since, she has released multiple collections with the brand, each time promoting them to her 5.9 million Instagram followers.

Hague also revealed that she has already designed her first collection as creative director, which is available to shop now.

“To celebrate this huge news I’m bringing you without a doubt my best collection to date, I’ve worked on this collection now for SO long and I’m beyond proud of it! I can’t wait to see you all in it!” she said.

Umar Kamani, CEO at PrettyLittleThing said: “This felt like a natural fit for us. Molly has been a huge part of our PrettyLittleThing journey and she is so invested in the brand.

“We wanted to explore different avenues together and bring her on board as more of a creative, where she can work closely with our team and be involved in our wider strategy across the UK and Europe over the next 12 months.”

The announcement comes shortly after Hague’s manager, Francesca Britton, revealed Hague had recently turned down a £2 million brand deal.

In a recent YouTube video, Britton said Hague had been asked to become the face of a high street fashion brand but declined because she doesn’t shop there.

“A high street fashion brand came along last year, offered me £2million, which is a lot of money, a hell of a lot of money,” Britton explained.

But when she took the offer to Hague, the influencer said no. “She said ‘No, I don’t buy my clothes from there’.”

Explaining her decision, Hague said: “Even when I came out of Love Island and that day when we sat with all those fashion brands, the money offer that I took wasn’t actually the highest.”