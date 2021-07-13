The fashion icons who inspired Alexa Chung’s latest Mulberry collection

Alexa Chung has released a new collection with British accessories label Mulberry to mark its 50th anniversary.

Launching this week, the new Mulberry x Alexa Chung line marks the latest collaboration between the model and the label, which famously named one of its most popular handbags, the Alexa, after her when it debuted in 2010.

This time around, the collection takes its cues from vintage satchels and the original Elkington briefcase that inspired the Alexa bag.

It’s filled with a range of boxy, masculine bags that are large enough to fit everything you could possibly need for the day, as opposed to some of the label’s evening bags, which are much smaller.

There are patent styles and also some that come in shiny crocodile finishes.

Colours range from earthy shades of dark chocolate and tan, to brighter green and blue hues.

But the inspiration behind the collection comes from the androgynous styles spearheaded by Lauren Hutton and Charlotte Rampling in the 1970s.

“The menswear element was very important to me because that’s how I like my handbags to be,” Chung told British Vogue.

In a statement, the 37-year-old explained how much the Mulberry Alexa bag has meant to her.

“The Alexa represents a moment in my life that I’m extraordinarily proud of and feel really lucky to have experienced,” she said.

“It’s nostalgic and sentimental and sweet and joyful. This time, I wanted to create something that straddled what the bag means to me personally, but could become that for someone else’s wardrobe.

“I wanted to make sure that it would endure, become a future classic. I welcome this extension of a relationship that’s been unfolding over decades.”

Thierry Andretta, CEO of Mulberry, added that Chung has been “an important part of Mulberry’s history”.

“Since Alexa first caught our eye with her unexpected, confident approach to style, she has also shown herself to be an equally exciting and talented designer who shares our appreciation for bold British design,” he said.

“This creative partnership is a natural evolution of our relationship. I am delighted to see her unique interpretation of the house codes in this capsule, which is a wonderful extension of the original Alexa family.”