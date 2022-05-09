News of Ncuti Gatwa’s new role as the Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who has been received with huge praise and excitement from fans.

The 29-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor, who is beloved for his character Eric Effiong in the Netflix comedy Sex Education, said he is “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared” about his new role.

Gatwa, who is the first black actor to play the Doctor, has also gained popularity for his sense of style, which he often showcases on Instagram.

Many Doctor Who fans took to Twitter to comment on how they hope Gatwa will bring his fashion sense into the long-running show.

One person said that Gatwa’s “acting history and sense of style already give me hope for an edgy [Doctor[ Who”, while another wrote: “Ncuti Gatwa looks amazing in everything. Let him dress in completely different over-the-top outfits every episode, getting weirder and louder week by week till he regenerates into pure fashion.”

A third said: “Ncuti Gatwa being the next Doctor Who is tremendous news. I want to see FASHION!”

The actor took to the Bafta TV Awards red carpet just hours after the announcement on Sunday evening wearing a black structured top with a plunging neckline and floor-length tassels from the waist down.

The outfit, designed by Nigerian fashion label Orange Culture, earned Gatwa a spot on The Independent’s best-dressed list at the awards ceremony.

A fan tweeted about the outfit and said: “Hoping that Ncuti Gatwa’s fashion choices here are a sign of things to come for his run as the Doctor…”

In celebration of Gatwa’s new role, we’ve rounded up the star’s best fashion moments:

Bafta TV Awards

Gatwa’s first appearance since it was announced he would become the Fourteenth Doctor in the series landed him on numerous best-dressed lists.

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

His all-black look featured a low-cut top that revealed his chest and was completed with black criss-cross sandals and multiple rings on his fingers.

Critics Choice Awards

The actor looked dapper as he attended the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Ncuti Gatwa attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles (Getty Images for for Critics Cho)

Gatwa donned a navy Dior suit that was belted at the waist, with a crisp white shirt that reflected his megawatt smile.

London Fashion Week 2020

In 2020, actor was spotted in the front row of JW Anderson’s AW20 womenswear show during London Fashion Week that year.

Ncuti Gatwa outside the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 17, 2020 in London (Getty Images)

He wore a grey turtleneck knit jumper underneath a loose green knit jumper that featured layered textures. He topped off the look with an oversized coat when outside and accessorised with simple round frame glasses.

Sex Education Season 2 Premiere

At the London premiere of the second series of Sex Education, Gatwa took to the red carpet wearing a powder blue corduroy suit with a white shirt and white trainers.

Scottish-Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa poses after arriving to attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Sex Education - Season 2" in London on January 8, 2020 (AFP via Getty Images)

London Fashion Week 2022

Gatwa attended several shows during London Fashion Week earlier this year.

In January, he arrived the the Loewe FW22 Menswear show wearing a red, black, white and yellow checkerboard knit cardigan underneath a black leather coat with a shearling collar.

Later, in February, he attended British designer Oswald Boateng’s London Fashion Week show, which celebrated Black Creative Excellence and was staged at the London Savoy Theatre.

He sported a bright yellow silk shirt unbuttoned to his midriff and emerald green trousers under an oversized robe, with white and black loafers.

Cover of Attitude Magazine

The actor appeared on the cover of Attitude Magazine in September 2021 wearing JW Anderson, styled by celebrity stylist Felicity Kay.

He donned a white shirt with multi-coloured scribbles all over and tan trousers with folded cuffs and white sneakers. Gold rings stacked on nearly all his fingers completed the look.

Swarovski X Gemma Chan

Last November, Gatwa attended a lavish party hosted by Gemma Chan at private member’s club Annabel’s in Mayfair, London.

He wore a black top featuring a black and white zig-zag stripe down the middle and matching trousers by Rwandan clothing label Moshions with a long white blazer by French label AMI.

Gatwa adorned his fingers with chunky Swarovski crystal rings and finished off the look with shiny leather loafers.