September is the biggest month on the sartorial set’s calendar during autumn, with fashion weeks running back-to-back in New York, London, Paris and Milan.

The pandemic means that shows will take place on a smaller scale this year, and some attendees will have to wear masks. But the event is just as busy as ever.

Proceedings kicked off earlier this week with New York Fashion Week 2021 starting on Wednesday 8 September. Here’s everything you need to know about the iconic biannual event:

When is New York Fashion Week 2021?

New York Fashion Week is already in full swing and will run for a total of five days until Sunday 12 September.

Where is New York Fashion Week 2021?

This year's three main venues are located in downtown Manhattan: Spring Studios, Highline Stages, and 160 Varick Street. he September shows will be the first to take place in-person following the all-virtual edition of NYFW that happened in February due to Covid-19.

Who is attending New York Fashion Week 2021?

With the Met Gala taking place on Monday 13 September to coincide with the end of New York Fashion Week, there are plenty of A-listers in the city attending this week’s shows.

So far, celebrity attendees have included Lea Michelle at DUNCAN NY, Ciara at Dundas, Katie Holmes at Christian Siriano and Camila Mendes at Collina Strada.

What designers will be showing at New York Fashion Week 2021?

Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Coach and Tom Ford are just some of the highlights on this year’s schedule. Here’s the main line-up of shows:

Wednesday 8 September:

9:00 am: Ulla Johnson

10:00 am: Tanya Taylor

10:00 am: Threeasfour

10:00 am: N.Y Men’s Day- Stan

1:00 pm: Maryam Nassir Zadeh

2:00 pm: Imitation of Christ

4:00pm: Dundas X Revolve

4:30 pm: 6:00 p.m. - NY Men’s Day- A.Potts

5:00 pm: Peter Do

7:00 pm: Proenza Schouler

8:00 pm: Willy Chavarria

9:00 pm: Prabal Gurung

Digital Shows on Wednesday 8 September:

Badgley Mischka

Thursday 9 September:

9:00 am: Adam Lippes

10:00 am: Naeem Khan

10:00 am: 11:00 a.m. - Veronica Beard

11:00 am: Bevza

12:00 pm: Gabriela Hearst

2:00 pm: Moschino

3:00 pm: Snow Xue Gao

4:00 pm: Monse

4:00 pm: The Academy

7:00 pm: Sergio Hudson

8:00 pm: Carolina Herrera

9:00 pm: LaQuan Smith

Friday 10 September 10:

10:00 am: Michael Kors Collection

11:00 am: Private Policy

1:00 pm: Jason Wu Collection

2:00 pm: Batsheva

2:00 pm: Markarian

3:00 pm: Bibhu Mohapatra

3:00 pm: House of Aama

5:00 pm: Coach

6:00 pm: Eckhaus Latta

7:00 pm: Christian Cowan

9:00 pm: Brandon Maxwell

Saturday 11 September:

10:00 am: Maisie Wilen

10:00 am: Rentrayage

11:00 am: Studio 189

12:00 pm: Rodarte

2:00 pm: Theophilio

3:00 pm: Rachel Comey

4:00 pm: Anna Sui

5:00 pm: Jonathan Simkhai

6:00 pm: Thom Browne

7:00 pm: Vaquera

9:00 pm: Luar

Sunday 12 September:

10:00 am: Sandy Liang

11:00 am: Tory Burch

12:00 pm: Victor Glemaud

1:00 p.m. - Khaite

2:00 pm: Kenneth Nicholson

3:00 pm: Altuzarra

3:30 p.m- Chromat

4:00 pm: Puppets & Puppets

6:00 pm: Kim Shui

7:00 pm: Staud

8:00 pm: Tom Ford

Digital Shows on Sunday 12 September:

N.Hoolywood

Nihl

Oscar de la Renta