In a tweet that took the internet by storm, the New York Post declared that dressing like a lesbian is fashion’s newest trend. Attached to the tweet was a recent article published by the news outlet, in which it declared that womenswear is “leaning toward the stereotypical lesbian look”.

The article published by The Post referenced an essay written by queer author Jill Gutowitz for Harper’s Bazaar. In the poignant excerpt from her new book, Girls Can Kiss Now, Gutowitz reflects on how the mainstreaming of lesbian fashion has validated her own queer identity, while also making her feel resentful that for so long lesbians were unable to appear visibly androgynous. The article was an insightful tribute to fashion and identity.

However, the Post’s aggregation of the essay has sparked backlash for reducing the queer experience into a trend for straight women to adopt.

“‘Dressing like a lesbian’ is the sexy and ‘powerful’ new fashion trend,” the tweet read. Since being shared Tuesday, the social media post has received more than 2,000 replies and more than 7,000 quote tweets. The majority of the comments echoed a similar sentiment: Ladies, is it gay to wear pants?

In the thumbnail image accompanying the tweet, the actresses Zendaya and Daisy Edgar Jones are seen walking the red carpet in fitted pantsuits, while model Bella Hadid wears trousers and a red tie during her day off.

While the outfits worn by these women could be considered more masculine than a sundress, there isn’t anything about a suit and tie that deems it outwardly lesbian - especially when worn by straight women.

“Sorry, am I missing something? How is wearing a trouser suit anything to do with being a lesbian?” asked one person.

“This isn’t dressing like a lesbian though,” tweeted someone else. “How do you dress like a lesbian? Androgyny and suits? Those are not exclusive to lesbianism nor are they every lesbian’s preferred style.”

Another person said: “I don’t know any lesbians who dress like this and I know a lot of lesbians,” while someone else pointed out: “They’re just wearing suits.”

In a time where lawmakers across the country are passing legislation that restricts schools from teaching students about sexual orientation, critics believe that boxing the queer community into one specific type of fashion - only to be appropriated by non-queer people - contributes to a harmful narrative of consumption.

“How dare @nypost and everyone mentioned in this article treat me, my sexuality, and other lesbians as disposable trends for straight girls to play pretend in,” one person said. “You are the reason we are unsafe and you are the reason we are seen as objects of consumption.”

The Independent contacted the New York Post for comment.