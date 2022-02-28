Models Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber have supported her fellow colleague Mica Argañaraz who is donating part of her fashion week earnings to Ukrainian organisations.

On Sunday (27 February), 29-year-old Argañaraz posted a message on Instagram, writing: “I have to say it feels very weird walking fashion shows knowing there’s a war happening in the same continent.”

“I will be donating part of my earnings of this fashion week to help Ukrainian organisations,” she added. “To my model friends and colleagues and whoever is also struggling with this feeling, perhaps this is something we could all contribute to.”

As soon as Argañaraz shared her thoughts, many other models including Kiki Willems, Hadid, Gerber, Vittoria Ceretti, Francesca Summers, and Aylah Peterson among others, joined her initiative.

“You said it @micaarganaraz,” Hadid wrote. “We have many Ukrainian friends, colleagues, models, production, casting and to see the lack of communication/knowledge about a war that is subsciding is very very sad.”

“It’s incredibly odd to be walking in fashion shows as our work, especially during a time like this,” 25-year-old Hadid added. “I compel the people of our industry to do their research and have open conversations about the hell that is happening next door.”

(Mica Argañaraz/Instagram)

The model, who has previously shown support for Ukrainians, encouraged everyone to “ask your Ukrainian and Russian friends if they are okay”.

(Bella Hadid/ Instagram)

Gerber added: “@micaarganaraz leading by example. Thank you for inspiring us to do the same.”

On Sunday (27 February), Vladimir Putin placed Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, citing aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.

The day after, Belarus announced it will host the first peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations at its border.

Follow the latest updates about the Russian invasion of Ukraine here.