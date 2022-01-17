Jeff Goldblum closes Prada’s menswear show at Milan Fashion Week

Jeff Goldblum closed Prada’s menswear show at the Milan Fashion Week on Sunday (16 January).

The Italian luxury fashion house showcased its latest autumn/winter 2022 menswear collection during the event. It was the second physical runway show to be held by Prada since designer Raf Simons joined the fashion house in 2020.

Goldblum walked down the runway in a black overcoat with bands of fluffy faux fur. The 69-year-old actor emerged from a purple-lit tunnel, as if surprised to find himself on a runway, then sashayed merrily along.

Actor Kyle MacLachlan opened the fashion event by walking the runway in front of a socially-distanced audience of more than 200 people. MacLachlan wore a shimmering blue satin shirt, trousers, and gloves, paired with a long black coat.

“The collection celebrates the idea of working – in all different spheres and meanings,” Prada said in a statement. “Through these clothes, we emphasise that everything a human being does is important. Every aspect of reality can be elegant and dignified... elevated, and celebrated.”

A new generation of actors like Sex Education star Asa Butterfield, The Queen’s Gambit’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and the award-winning Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders were a part of the star-studded show as well.

“Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals,” said Prada. “Real men, recognised figures, they bring a new facet of reality.”

Outerwear and work clothes formed the backbone of Prada’s collection this year.

Statement pieces like long overcoats were trimmed in faux fur, thick along the hem, and ringing the upper arms.

The designers also gave the collection flashes of color, in orange, yellow, and icier hues. Looks were finished with matching coloured gloves.

Additional reporting by agencies