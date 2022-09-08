Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Alexander McQueen gown that Julia Roberts wore to the London event of her new film Ticket To Paradise, has a hidden message.

On Wednesday (7 September), the 54-year-old actor wore a custom black Alexander McQueen dress with “personalised crystal graffiti motifs hand-embroidered in silver bullion, metal thread, beads and sequins with a black cropped wool silk tuxedo jacket” to the event.

Among the details sewn into the gown was “JR + DM”, which was presumingly a tribute to her husband Daniel Moder, whom she wedded in 2002.

Robert and Moder first met on the set of the 2001 film The Mexican and later tied the knot at a private ceremony held on 4 July 2002.

There was also “H+F+H,” which are the initials of Roberts and Moder’s children Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry.

Elizabeth Stewart, the Eat Pray Love star’s long-time stylist, revealed the inspiration behind her outfit.

“We were inspired by Sarah’s crystal graffiti in the show,” Stewart told Vogue.

Apart from Roberts, other stars present at the Ticket to Paradise event were Kaitlyn Dever, George Clooney, Lucas Bravo, Billie Lourd and Maxime Bouttier.

Julia Roberts attends the World Premiere of ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square (Getty Images for Universal)

Ticket to Paradise follows the storyline of a divorced couple, Roberts and Clooney, who teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

Earlier this week, Roberts explained how Clooney “saved” her while shooting their new film.

The pair shot the film overseas and, in an interview with The New York Times, Roberts said it was “the longest I’ve ever been away from my family”.

She added: “I don’t think I’ve spent that much time by myself since I was 25.”

Suggesting she would have astruggled had she not had a co-star she got along with, Roberts praised Clooney, as well as his wife Amal, for keeping her company.

“The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair,” she told the paper.

Ticket to Paradise will be released in cinemas on 16 September.