The much-anticipated season two of Bridgerton debuts on Netflix on 25 March. The Regency-era series is full of dramatic fashion, from silk gloves to toppling wigs, so it makes sense that wardrobe malfunctions are bound to occur on set.

Ahead of the season premiere, Irish actor Nicola Coughlan recalled her first day on the set of Bridgerton to BBC One’s The One Show. Because the Derry Girls star is so much shorter than the rest of the cast, Bridgerton costume designer Ellen Mirojnic dressed Coughlan in high-heels.

“I was just terrified to get fired because I couldn’t believe my luck at getting the job. I said, ‘Yes, absolutely,’” Coughlan said. “If they were like, ‘You have to wear a giant clown suit,’ I’d be like, ‘I would love that. Yes please.’”

“I agreed to wear these crazy heels, and then on my first day on set we were walking around and I toppled over not once, not twice, but three times,” she explained. “Three times, and I thought they’re going to think I’m drunk, they’re going to think I’m crazy.”

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, also revealed that she was holding a dog during the scene. While the dog was unharmed, the scene had to be cut because the dog kept looking directly at the camera.

As for what’s ahead for the youngest Featherington daughter, Coughlan teased a new romance plotline in the second season. Speaking to Elle UK, the actor was asked about the possibility of sharing “steamy” scenes with her co-star Luke Newton.

“Oh god, yes, it’s going to happen!” she replied. “We used to joke about it, really inappropriate jokes, like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we did this when we do it?’” Newton plays the third Bridgerton son, Colin Bridgerton, in the Netflix series.

Bridgerton season two arrives on Netflix on Friday, 25 March 2022.