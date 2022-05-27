(Getty Images)

Nike invents ‘boob robot’ to innovate sports bra technology

The sports bra technology is the latest in Nike’s efforts to offer inclusive sizing

Meredith Clark
New York
Friday 27 May 2022 21:58
Nike has made strides in creating inclusive sports bra sizing for women, so much so that it invented a soft tissue robot called “Brabot”.

The sportswear brand recently celebrated its 50th anniversary by launching the Future 50 For Her event in Los Angeles – a three-day event outlining the ways Nike is improving its products for women.

That includes designing a boob robot, or as Nike reportedly calls it, “Brabot”. The innovative technology is designed to mimic the tender tissue of breasts, which allows makers to accurately test different sports bra styles and maximise comfortability.

The “Brabot” isn’t the only advancement that Nike has made in women’s sports bra technology. A “thermoregulation mannequin” named Haley was constructed to sweat with the purpose of testing merchandise.

“We know more about the female body than ever before,” said Nike’s women’s researcher Dr Bridget Munro at the 50th anniversary event, per Well + Good. “Our investment in women’s research, sport science technology, and data visualization give us the ability to better understand her needs and create the best products possible for her.”

In 2017, the sportswear brand first debuted a plus-size range which offered customers sizes up to 3X. Now, Nike has announced it will expand its range of sizes for leggings from extra small to 4X. Sports bras will also come in more than 70 cup sizes and three different levels of support – light, medium, and high.

The company previously unveiled plus-size and para-sport mannequins at its flagship store in London in 2019, an inclusive step that was met with praise from customers.

Last September, rapper Megan Thee Stallion joined forces with Nike in a bid to empower women on their fitness journeys. The “Hot Girl Summer” singer revealed her partnership with the sports brand on social media when she shared a video speaking about her own experience with sports and fitness.

“People like to tell us what we can and can’t do,” she said. “But we ain’t hearing that. Real hot girls know, no one can define us but us.”

The Independent has contacted Nike for comment.

