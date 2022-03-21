On Sunday 25 April, after months of cancelled award shows, Hollywood will roll out the red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards.

The Oscars is the perfect occasion for stars to celebrate their sartorial prowess and the creative talent of the world’s most renowned makeup artists, fashion houses, and stylists.

However, while the majority of the fashion attention tends to be directed towards women on the night, it’s worth noting that the entertainment industry’s leading men have also shown their love of fashion at the Oscars over the years.

In 2018, actor Chadwick Boseman showed off his sartorial know-how at the awards ceremony in a Givenchy Haute Couture black embellished suit.

While Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya proved that you can successfully team brown velvet with a black lapel in his Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo.

In the lead up to this year’s awards show, click through the gallery above to see the best-dressed male Oscar attendees of all time.

Mahershala Ali kept things simple in an all-black Ermenegildo Zegna tux at the 89th Academy Awards. (Getty)

Michael Shannon teamed his Tom Ford tux with a bright red flower in the jacket’s lapel at the 89th Academy Awards. (Getty)

Leonardo DiCaprio wore Giorgio Armani made to measure for the 88th Academy Awards. On the night, the actor won the Best Actor award for his leading role in 'The Revenant'. (Getty)

Michael Fassbender opted for a sharply-cut Tom Ford suit for the 88th Academy Awards. (Getty)

Gucci style icon Jared Leto wore a Saint Laurent tuxedo, bow tie by Monsieur Jean Yves, cufflinks and studs by Neil Lane, and watch by Piaget for the 86th Academy Awards. (Getty)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt looked smart in a black Calvin Klein Collection tux and Johnston & Murphy shoes at the 86th Academy Awards. (Getty)

Bradley Cooper sported a black Tom Ford suit for the 85th Academy Awards. (Getty)

Chris Pine wore a black made-to-measure Ermenegildo Zegna suit for the 85th Academy Awards. (Getty)

David Oyelowo wore a burgundy Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo to the 87th Academy Awards. (Getty)

Jeff Goldblum and Adrien Brody matched in ivory-coloured Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jackets at the 87th Academy Awards. (Getty)

Neil Patrick Harris shunned the classic black tux for a light grey suit by Brunello Cucinelli at the 87th Academy Awards. (Getty)

Leto jazzed up his outfit with a lavender-coloured Givenchy suit and a Fred Leighton brooch at the 87th Academy Awards. (Getty)

'The Big Lebowski' star Jeff Bridges looked nothing like the film's character, 'The Dude', in this Gucci tuxedo at the 82nd Academy Awards. (Getty)

Matt Damon spruced up his look with a Salvatore Ferragamo suit at the 82nd Academy Awards. (Getty)

Jake Gyllenhaal wore a Burberry suit to the 82nd Academy Awards. (Getty)

Colin Firth rocked a Tom Ford tux to the 82nd Academy Awards. (Getty)

Timothee Chalamet wore a Berluti suit and black chelsea boots to the 90th Academy Awards. (Getty)

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne wore a navy blue tuxedo suit by Alexander McQueen to the 87th Academy Awards. (Getty)

Director Jordan Peele dressed in a Calvin Klein white suit for the 90th Annual Academy Awards. He accessorized the look wtih a Montblanc watch and Jason of Beverly Hills lapel pin. (Getty)