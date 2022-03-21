Best-dressed men ever at the OscarsShow all 27
Oscars 2021: The best-dressed men of all time, from Chadwick Boseman to Timothée Chalamet
Because men's fashion is so much more than a formal suit
On Sunday 25 April, after months of cancelled award shows, Hollywood will roll out the red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards.
The Oscars is the perfect occasion for stars to celebrate their sartorial prowess and the creative talent of the world’s most renowned makeup artists, fashion houses, and stylists.
However, while the majority of the fashion attention tends to be directed towards women on the night, it’s worth noting that the entertainment industry’s leading men have also shown their love of fashion at the Oscars over the years.
In 2018, actor Chadwick Boseman showed off his sartorial know-how at the awards ceremony in a Givenchy Haute Couture black embellished suit.
While Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya proved that you can successfully team brown velvet with a black lapel in his Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo.
In the lead up to this year’s awards show, click through the gallery above to see the best-dressed male Oscar attendees of all time.
To take a look at the most iconic dresses ever worn at the Academy Awards, click here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies