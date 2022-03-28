Fans fall for Jason Momoa’s Oscars scrunchie

Jason Momoa attended the Oscars on Sunday in style, with his hair in a french braid and a pink scrunchie.

At the 94th Academy Awards, the Dune star posed at the Dolby Theatre in an all black tuxedo and bowtie. His suit had a blue and yellow pocket square in it, in support of Ukraine. He styled his long hair into a french braid, which was kept secure with a pink scrunchie.

The 42-year-old actor also wore a black scrunchie and bracelet on his wrist and statement rings on his fingers.

On social media, fans have praised Momoa’s hairstyle and outfit.

“Obsessed with the Jason Momoa formal scrunchie situation,” a tweet reads.

Another person wrote: “Jason Momoa has graced the red carpet and looks dapper as ever!,” while someone else added: “Jason Momoa is a handsome teddy bear.”

Jason Momoa’s pink scrunchie at Oscars 2022 (Getty Images)

However, this isn’t his first time wearing a scrunchie to the Oscars, as he wore a pink suit and pink scrunchie on his wrist at the event in 2019.

The Aquaman star was a presenter at the 2022 awards show, along with his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravtiz.

Momoa recently announced his split from Lisa Bonet, his partner of 16 years. However, according to the actor, they’re still on good terms. While attending the premiere of Kravtiz’s movie, Batman, earlier this month, Momoa expressed how he and his children were there to represent Bonet.

Jason Momoa black scrunchie at Oscars 2022 (Getty Images)

“We’re just so proud,” he told Entertainment Tonight about Kravitz. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here. ...It’s still family, you know?”

