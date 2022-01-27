Jason Momoa has publicly shown his support for stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz weeks after he and Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, announced they were ending their marriage.

On 12 January, the Aquaman star, 42, and Bonet, 54, revealed in a joint statement that they were “parting ways in marriage” after 16 years together.

The actors, who share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf, secretly married in 2017 after meeting at a jazz club in 2005. Momoa also helped raise Kravitz, who Bonet shares with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

On Wednesday, Momoa expressed his continued love and support for the 33-year-old High Fidelity star when he shared a poster for her upcoming film, The Batman, on Instagram.

“So proud. Can’t wait. March 4th love u zozo,” Momoa captioned the poster.

The supportive gesture prompted a response from Kravitz, who wrote in the comments: “I love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies.”

The sweet exchange was met with approval from fans, who were happy to see the pair have maintained their close relationship. “Awww so good to see you are still on great terms with Jason. He clearly thinks the world of you,” one fan wrote, while another commented: “So cute and so good that these two are still on good terms.”

Someone else added: “Love the love here.”

Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz share sweet exchange on Instagram (Instagram)

While announcing the end of their relationship, Momoa and Bonet wrote that “we have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring”.

In the statement, which Momoa has since deleted from his Instagram, the former couple also noted that “the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived”.

In addition to the bond he shares with Bonet’s daughter, Momoa is also close to his estranged wife’s ex-husband.

While reflecting on their relationship during an interview with Men’s Health in 2020, Kravitz said that he and Momoa were “tight”.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” the singer said. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?”

The Grammy winner also revealed that he and Momoa became friends as soon as they’d met, adding: “As far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like: ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”