Fashion world pays tribute to legendary designer and perfumer Paco Rabanne

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The global fashion world is mourning the death of the legendary Spanish-born designer and perfumer Paco Rabanne, who has died at the age of 88.

His death was confirmed by Spanish group Puig, which controls the Paco Rabanne fashion house and perfume business.

Following the news of his death, people from all over, familiar with his trailblazing Space Age aesthetic, have paid tribute across social media.

In a statement shared from his account official account, Rabanne is remembered as being “among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century”.

“We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities,” the post read.

Beauty expert Dave Lackie recalled interviewing Rabanne “in Paris at the launch of One Million”, calling him “one of the most fascinating people I’ve ever spoken with. A true original”.

Bosses at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum said they were “saddened to hear of” his death.

“Originally trained as an architect, he radicalised elite fashion design in the 1960s through his playful use of materials. He will be missed,” they added.

Fashion journalist Shelton Boyd-Griffith honoured Rabanne, naming him “the king of space-age ‘core’”.

“Paco Rabanne your legacy will never be forgotten, you left your mark on the fashion world and your name will always be remembered,” another admirer tweeted, sharing images of his most iconic looks.

The New York Times’s fashion director Vanessa Friedman wrote: “Goodbye Paco Rabanne, who gave the space age shape.”

“Yet another fashion legend. RIP Paco Rabanne,” a fan commented, with another adding: “Originality and impeccable couture. An artist to remember.”

Others were reminded of his some of his unforgettable creations showcased in classic films, like James Bond’s 1967 Casino Royale and 1968 sci-fi adventure Barbarella.

Born in the Spanish Basque Country, Rabbane was a self-taught couturier whose mother worked for Balenciaga.

He rose to international prominence in the Sixties, creating daring designs for celebrities, including Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor.

Rabanne’s use of plastics in his first 1966 collection, “12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials”, caused an uproar in the French fashion press and established him as a rebel in the industry, where he earned the moniker of “enfant terrible”.

In 1968, he marked his entrance into the perfume industry by signing a deal with the Puig family, behemoths in the fragrance and fashion industry.

After working more than half a century in fashion, Rabanne retired in 1999 and was rarely seen in the public eye since.