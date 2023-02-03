Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer known for his space age aesthetic, has died at the age of 88.

His death was confirmed by Spanish group Puig, which controls the Paco Rabanne fashion house and perfume business. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

José Manuel Albesa, president of Puig’s fashion and beauty division, said that the designer “made transgression magnetic”, adding: “Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamour for dresses made of plastic and metal?”

He continued: “Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre – the word means ‘automobile grill’, you know – and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?

“... With his passing, we are reminded once again of his enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name.”

The businessman died in the French commune of Portsall, in Brittany, north-west France, where he lived, on Friday 3 February.

A statement, shared on the official Instagram account of the renowned Spanish designer, said: “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88.

“Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration.

“We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities.”

Rabanne worked in fashion for more than half a century. Born Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo in the Spanish Basque Country, he was a self-taught couturier whose mother worked for Balenciaga.

Rabanne with model Isabel Feldel, who is wearing one of his elaborate metallic creations, in 1967 (Getty Images)

After rising to international prominence in the Sixties, Rabanne retired from fashion in 1999 and has rarely been seen in the public eye since.

Rabanne’s first collection in 1966, “12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials”, used plastics. It caused furore in the French fashion press and established Rabanne as a rebel in the industry, earning him the moniker of “enfant terrible”.

“Not everyone can be a star,” he told students at the La Croix-Rouge high school in Brest, in 2010. “You have to know how to be smart. The main thing is to talk about yourself, to differentiate yourself from others. Never copy.”

Rabanne in 1967 (Getty Images)

Rabanne became famous for making rather unusual statements on television. Over the years, he claimed that he had lived several lives and was 75,000 years old.

He also said that in one of his former lives he worked as a sex worker in the time of Louis XV, and that in another he murdered Tutankhamun.