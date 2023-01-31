Merlin Griffiths shares cancer diagnosis update after ‘tough and fraught week’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Merlin Griffiths has shared a health update with fans as he undergoes treatment for bowel cancer.

The 47-year-old TV personality, known for his role on First Dates, was diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

Since then, he has had a tumour and part of his colon removed.

Over the weekend, Griffiths shared that he’s “getting discharged from hospital” and that “it’s been a tough and fraught week” for him.

“Phew. Getting discharged from hospital today. It’s been a tough and fraught week,” he wrote on Twitter. “Recovery will not be fast, but I’ll get there. And I’ve got much better TP at home! Thank you @nhsuhcw , exemplary as always.”

Last week, Griffiths shared a selfie from the hospital with the caption: “Gosh, it’s very odd knowing all my insides are actually inside me again after nine months of a #stoma. Next step, farting. Then food.”

Many fans and friends have shared good wishes for Griffiths.

“Congratulations Merlin! Keep smashing it and so happy you’re on the mend Thank you so much for sharing your recovery,” BBC Radio’s Adele Roberts wrote.

Councillor David Reid added: “Hope everything heals up fast Merlin! Hope it’s better than my reversal, going under the knife again this week cause of cancer. Take your time.”

One fan wrote: “Good to hear that they are letting you out. I expect the hard work will continue for a while. I don’t envy you. I think that part of my reason for electing to keep my stoma after 2.5 years was fear. Good luck Merlin and keep us posted. We are all rooting for you.”

Another person added: “Here’s to a good recovery, no matter how long it takes! Love how natural you are with the singletons on First Dates, your chats with them are often the most entertaining! Take it easy fella but get back to it as soon as possible!”