Harry and Meghan make appearance at Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres’ vow renewal

Portia de Rossi surprised wife Ellen DeGeneres with a vow renewal ceremony, which featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as guests.

The event took place at the couple’s home, as they were gathered by loved ones during De Rossi’s 50th birthday party. At the occasion, which was documented in a recent video shared on DeGeneres YouTube account, the 50-year-old surprised her spouse by walking into their living room in her wedding dress. De Rossi also had a white bouquet in her hand.

As the former talk show host had a shocked look on her face, the couple made their way to the centre of the room, before Kris Jenner joined them to officiate the ceremony. DeGeneres was also shocked by the reality star’s appearance, as she responded with: “Oh my god!”

De Rossi and DeGeneres renew their vows (The Ellen Show)

Along with Jenner many other famous faces attended the ceremony and could be seen standing in the audience, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Katy Perry. Brandi Carlile also attended and performed a song.

During her speech, Jenner welcomed guests to “Portia’s birthday party and to the newest home of one of [her] favourite couples”. She went on to express how much she admired the pair, who got married in 2008, and how close she and her partner, Corey Gamble, are to them.

“These two were born for each other,” the businesswoman said. “Corey and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbours, dance partners, cocktail buddies and late-night chat sessions. These two are couples goals and continue to amaze me with how cute they are together, a match made in heaven.”

Jenner also called them “two peas in a pod” and praised them for their “love and commitment to one another”.

(The Ellen Show)

“It makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with,” she said. “On August 16, 2008, Ellen and Portia were married at their home in front of 15 guests. Today, Portia would like us to witness a renewal of her commitment to Ellen. To honour and celebrate their marriage of 14 years.”

After Jenner finished her speech, De Rossi stepped in and said “surprise” to her wife. She also told her that she didn’t have to “say anything at all”, before explaining why the vow renewal was the best way to celebrate her birthday.

“When I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me,” she told DeGeneres.

She went on to note how all of her “accomplishments” in her life led back to DeGeneres and that her biggest one in life is “being loved by someone who is so magnificent”.

After noting how “incredible” her spouse is, De Rossi also described that they’re on “a new journey”, since they just purchased their new home. She further explained why this was “a new chapter” of their lives, since they had moved to “24 houses in 18 years”.

“This is it, and we’re setting down finally, planting roots,” she added. “And taking better care of ourselves and each other than ever before. I’m so excited about the future where we get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives.”

De Rossi went on to acknowledge that DeGeneres “loves her for exactly” who she is and “makes [her] feel seen”. She concluded the speech by expressing how “honoured” she is to be DeGenere’s “wife”.