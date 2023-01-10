Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater

The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.

This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.

Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.

At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.