Pamela Anderson has revealed that the secret to perfecting her iconic ‘90’s updo is to use a G-string thong to hold it in place, rather than a scrunchie.

The Baywatch star, 55, divulged the hairstyle hack in a new video for British Vogue, in which she shared a look at the items she carries in her Stella McCartney purse for the outlet’s “In the Bag” series.

“Don’t know why I have a G-string in my purse, but don’t tell me that you don’t have a scrunchie,” Anderson said as she held up the pair of light pink underwear.

The actress, who is currently promoting her new Netflix documentary and memoir, then revealed that the use of the thong as a hair tie is allegedly a “trick of the trade”.

“This is the trick of the trade. We’re really flashing back to the ‘90s. The tousled updo? Always had a pair of panties in them,” Anderson continued as she expertly tied her hair into her signature messy bun.

In addition to the unexpected styling trick, the video also saw Anderson unpack crystals, for love and “good vibes,” vintage oversized sunglasses, and some of her favourite beauty products, including lip balm, sunscreen, and a highlighter compact by cosmetic company ILIA. “We didn’t know about this in the ‘90s,” she said as she applied the highlighter.

The Love, Pamela author also revealed that she carries a bottle of her signature scent, which she created, and which she described as one of her “favourite” things.

“It’s a love potion and it’s got ylang-ylang in it and it has my roses pressed from my garden,” Anderson explained. “This stuff is amazing.”

On social media, fans have praised Anderson for sharing the secret to achieving her famously tousled hairstyle.

Pamela Anderson reveals she uses G-strings to style her famous updos (Getty Images)

“Pamela Anderson using a G-string to tie up her hair like it’s a scrunchie is so iconic,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Pamela Anderson using a thong as a hair scrunchie was the inspo I didn’t know I needed tonight.”

Anderson’s latest hairstyling tip comes after she revealed in her newly released documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, that she uses a drugstore box dye to achieve her signature blonde hair colour, after her mother taught her how to do her hair at home.

According to the documentary, Anderson uses $10 Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color in shade PL1. “[My mom] taught me how to colour my hair from the drugstore. $5 for a box, and I can do it myself in 20 minutes! Scandinavian blonde here I come!” she said.