Pamela Anderson has responded to Tim Allen after the actor denied her claims that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement.

In her recently released memoir, Anderson recalls an alleged incident on the set of the family sitcom in 1991, in which she accused Allen of opening up his robe and showing her his naked body.

Allen publicly denied the claims, stating that it “never happened” and he would “never do such a thing”.

Recalling the alleged incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Anderson asked: “How could you make that up?... You can’t make that stuff up.”

She continued: “He has to deny it because look at the times we’re in. What if he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that.’”

Anderson added that “a lot of these stories” in her book are “just the tip of the iceberg”, before clarifying: “Not that story.”

In Love, Pamela, Anderson wrote: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Anderson made the allegations in her memoir ‘Love, Pamela' (Getty Images for Netflix)

At the time, Anderson had already appeared in Playboy magazine a number of times. The alleged comments, however, came years before her sex tape with Tommy Lee would be released without her consent.

After initially denying the claims, Allen took his comment further, telling the Mail Online: “[Anderson] was a great co-worker, I’ll tell you that. She’s a fun girl.

“Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really.”

In another recent interview, Anderson opened up about the one man she believes treated her with “complete and utter respect” in her life.