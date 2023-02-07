Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix viewers have called on others to help the streamer’s “underrated” Lockwood & Co land a second season.

Despite minimal press and promotional content, the eight-episode detective fiction has managed to secure the No 2 spot on Netflix UK’s Top 10 watchlist, having arrived on the platform on 27 January.

Based on British author Jonathan Stout’s supernatural book series of the same name, the show follows Lucy (Ruby Stokes), a girl with psychic abilities. Lucy joins the ghost-hunting agency Lockwood & Co, which is run by teenagers Anthony (Cameron Chapman) and George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati).

Together, without adult supervision, the trio battle deadly spirits tormenting London.

Starring a largely unknown cast, the show lacks the same mega-watt star power that other Netflix success stories, such as You and That ’90s Show, have benefitted from.

As a result, fans have taken it upon themselves to encourage other social media users to tune in.

“The way there was ZERO promotion for Lockwood & Co, I didn’t even know about it until I saw a scene on TikTok and I immediately started watching it,” one viewer argued on Twitter.

‘Lockwood & Co’ (Parisa Taghizadeh)

Many fans followed suit, begging others to tune in so that it could be renewed for season two.

“This is turning into a daily post but everyone PLEASE tune into Lockwood and Co. I desperately need a season 2,” a second wrote.

“A great show y'all are missin' out, #LockwoodandCo literally an amazing underrated Netflix series!” another fan commented. “It has all the twists and turns, mystery, thrill, awesome story dynamic and best casting! Hope it gets a 2nd season.”

British comedian Nick Frost even added to the discourse, posting: “Just to say I am absolutely LOVING Lockwood & Co. Go and have a watch! It’s a lot of fun and some super scares. I [heart] Ghosts.”

“Do as the legend says please stream/watch,” one fan wrote as they reshared Frost’s post.

Netflix has a history of prematurely cancelling cult titles, including 1899, Fate: The Winx Saga and The OA, resulting in viewer frustration.

The streamer’s co-CEOs recently addressed this phenomenon in a new interview with Bloomberg, claiming they’ve “never cancelled a successful show”.

“A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget,” they said.

Check out the list of the 13 best Netflix series cancelled too soon here.

Lockwood & Co is available to stream now on Netflix.