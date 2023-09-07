Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pamela Anderson is turning the page on her old life in a big way.

Speaking to People, the 56-year-old actress revealed she has plans to sell her entire wardrobe full of fashion archives, including her most sought-after piece: her Baywatch swimsuit. Her desire to clear out her closet stems from an intent to “make room” for a “new life”.

“I don’t like to waste. Better to clear my mind, clear my closet. Make room for this new life,” she explained. “I can’t wait to see others enjoy these pieces.”

Anderson continued: “My style has undoubtedly changed over the years, and it thrills me to think others will find the joy I did. There’s no reason to hang on to it. These memories are made to share.”

As of now, she’s not announced the date of her closet sale but has expressed a will to dispose “truly all of it” in a “thoughtful, sentimental way” online.

While imagining the 90s icon breaking up with her renowned looks that irrevocably shaped beauty and style fads is difficult, this isn’t the first time Anderson has mentioned leaving her old aesthetic in the past. Recently, the Borat star has been substituting heavy eye makeup with a light underpainting to enhance her natural facial features following the death of her former makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019. But, also to rebel against the now favoured exaggerated beauty features.

In conversation with Elle, Anderson noted of Vogel: “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

She continued: “I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite.”

Between bouncy blowouts, skinny brows, blue eyeshadow, and cropped clothing, Anderson was a driving factor in setting the fashion of the 90s and early 2000s. Being a model and on-screen star, her visibility was consuming, prompting her to become an icon of the time. Although her focus may have been more on her career, many were enamored by Anderson’s appearances behind the scenes, especially with her infamous beau Tommy Lee.

The two were known to match their looks under the same rockstar, grunge tone. Anderson stuck to bodices and mini skirts while the famed Mötley Crüe member donned leather everything. Her love for corsets was honoured by many of Vivienne Westwood’s original designs. The designer, who recently passed away, often saw Anderson as a muse for her brand, like many other fashion enthusiasts.

From sitting front row at Chanel and Balmain, to stunting on the Hugo Boss runway for their spring/summer 2023 fashion show in Miami, it’s safe to say Anderson’s face is rooted in the industry. However, the Playboy model couldn’t always credit herself for her iconic outfits, as she previously revealed a lot of her style creation was thought of by her partners.

“There was a time in my life when everyone was doing everything for me - even my husbands were dressing me,” she noted in an opinion piece for The Guardian. “But for the first time in my life I don’t have an army of people making decisions for me. I can finally decide for myself.” In the same article, Anderson detailed her decision to no longer sport fur or leather as an animal rights activist and spokesperson for Peta.

However, the Home Improvement actor told Elle she thought her old looks from the 90s were “wild and uninhibited”.

“I don’t know if it was a defense mechanism or what. I just thought, ‘I’m going to have fun,” she proclaimed.