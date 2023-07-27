Paris Hilton struggles to remove $450 Crocs boots: ‘It’s a full-team effort’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton was caught stuck in her boots – a pair of gargantuan $450 animation-like boots - in a recent Instagram post.

The DJ exposed a behind-the-scenes look at the cost of wearing the Brooklyn-based brand MSCHF’s x Crocs Big Yellow Boots in her 26 July video. Hilton was seen slipping off her chair as her team member attempted to tear the stompers from her feet.

The extremely narrow vamp of the shoes made the extraction all the more difficult, resulting in her friend being jerked around on the floor, grunting, as she pulled at the croslite material. At one point, it seemed the oversize boots had won and were never coming off when Hilton’s colleague drifted into the legs of her chair.

Hilton, who was wearing a yellow catsuit that read “sliving,” laughed uncontrollably, gripping the seat so she didn’t fall onto the floor. Finally, one last yank from both women set the 42-year-old model’s foot free. “Yes!” Hilton exclaimed feeling triumphant, while she acknowledged it was “a full-team effort”.

Hilton’s followers loved to see her candid video. “The whole team, it’s iconic like you can tell,” one person said, while another joked: “When you can’t take off the shoes from your Bratz Doll.” Even Hilton’s husband weighed in, sending her a string of laughing face emojis.

Before the new mom demonstrated the fashion struggle is indeed real, Hilton posed in front of the camera as the face of MSCHF’s x Crocs collaboration campaign. She posed in what fans deemed a very Kill Bill look with black wrap-around shades and a matching yellow two-piece tracksuit. “My new campaign for @MSCHF is hot,” she wrote in the caption of a separate 26 July photo.

“Barbie who?” one fan commented, while another added: “Serving up looks like the queen you are.”

Aside from The Bling Ring star, other A-listers have recently styled the MSCHF’s boots, including Victoria Beckham, Lil Wayne, and Diplo. Beckham took to her Instagram story, styling the chunky yellow footwear with a long black skirt and understated vest. She captioned the photo with a matching heart even though she had once admitted platform Crocs weren’t for her.

MSCHF turned the streets of Manhattan into their own runway during February’s fashion week this year as several influencers and celebrities strutted in their Big Red Boots. The cartoonish design is meant to be “abstraction that frees us from the constraints of reality,” according to the company’s website. “Big Red Boots are really not shaped like feet, but they are extremely shaped like boots.”