Victoria Beckham has modelled a $450 pair of yellow Crocs boots after previously criticising the rubber shoe brand.

The fashion mogul took to her Instagram Story on 25 July to highlight her outfit of the evening: a black skirt, matching vest, and shoes that looked to be 10 times bigger than her feet. For the occasion, Beckham donned the Brooklyn-based brand MSCHF’s new yellow boots in collaboration with Crocs, which are set to be released on 9 August.

Priced at $450, the colossal platforms follow the avant-garde company’s previous viral item, the Big Red Boot, which were spotted all over Manhattan during fashion week this past February. The soon-to-be-released yellow version features Swiss-cheese-like holes all over the top, a nod to the footwear company’s classic form.

Although Beckham appeared to be a fan of the oversized croslite shoes – adding a matching yellow heart emoji to her post – she hasn’t always been a fan of the famous Crocs design.

In 2021, the 49-year-old received a pair of Justin Bieber’s Drew House creations for Crocs, but was not impressed when she opened the singer’s lavender package to find the footwear inside. In the caption, Beckham thanked Bieber for the kind gift, but noted, after careful consideration and a poll, that she’d “rather die” than wear the light purple shoes.

“Will I be wearing lilac Crocs?! Well that was close! I think I’d rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber,” she’d written, along with a laughing face emoji.

Other celebrities aside from Beckham have also modelled MSCHF’s yellow footwear ahead of the brand’s upcoming launch on 9 August. Paris Hilton modelled the one-of-a-kind boots in her 26 July Instagram post with the caption: “My new campaign for @MSCHF is hot.”

The DJ’s fans shared her love for the look in the comments, where they agreed that she was not only “slaying” but “sliving” too.

“It’s giving Kill Bill and that’s hot,” one fan said, while another commenter wrote: “You killed it.”

Meanwhile, musician Tommy Cash embraced the theatrical form of the boots with a mime-styled outfit. With his face painted plaster white, his lips coated in black lipstick, and his body covered in head-to-toe stripes, Cash sat in the front row at a Paris fashion show holding a mini yellow umbrella to match the MSCHF shoes.

Diplo, Janelle Monáe, Ciara, and Lil Wayne have all been photographed in the brand’s red version of the boots. In the comments under Ciara’s 16 February Instagram video, Kerry Washington displayed her admiration for the footwear, commenting: “Best these boots have ever looked.”

However, not all of singer’s fans agreed. “Oh no, not the boots. I was just telling my daughter I can’t stand the upside down hot air balloon boots.”

Country star Orville Peck conveyed the same adversion to the MSCHF creation upon seeing Diplo front row at the New York Knicks game with them on his feet. “It’s not to late to delete this,” Peck noted.

MSCHF was founded in 2016 as an American art collective that acts as both a design label and online media avenue that releases forward-thinking content.