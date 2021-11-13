Paris Hilton wore four white dresses on her wedding day

Paris Hilton wore four custom dresses during her “fairytale wedding” with author and venture capitalist Carter Milliken Reum.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot on 11 November at an estate in Bel-Air which once belonged to the socialite’s late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

For the wedding ceremony Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress, which took “months” of designing, she told Vogue.

The torso of the floor-length gown featured long sleeves, a high neckline and was covered in floral embroidery.

The bottom half of the dress was crafted from a white tulle and scattered with embroidery. A matching veil completed the look.

Her makeup and hair were kept simple to emulate “timeless beauty”, hair stylist Eduardo Ponce told Vogue.

“We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece we didn’t want to overdo the glam. We kept it clean and simple,” Ponce said.

Following the ceremony, Hilton changed into a second tulle gown – designed by Galia Lahav – for the couple’s first dance.

The full-length dress featured a plunging, corset-style top with a sweetheart neckline and full skirt. She paired this with a diamond necklace and a matching diamond-encrusted tiara.

The third outfit of the evening was a mini dress, also created by Oscar de la Renta. Like her ceremony gown, the bustier and shoulders of this dress were adorned with floral embroidery. The dress had a voluminous, A-lined skirt which sat just above the knees.

For her final reception look, Hilton changed into a crystal-embellished full-length dress with a plunging V-neckline. To add to the gown’s extravagance, which was designed by Pamella Roland, it was finished with a diamante-encrusted cape thay trailed the floor as Hilton walked.

Hilton told Vogue she “loved” her wedding look. “I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy.”

Unlike the bride, Reum appeared to stay in the same suit throughout the evening. He wore a navy blue, silk single-breasted shawl lapel tuxedo which was custom-made by Italian fashion house Zegna.

The couple, who have been dating since 2019, became engaged in February this year,

Hilton said they had been friends for more than 15 years, but romantically connected during Thanksgiving celebrations two years ago.

“We stayed in each other’s lives over time, and we reconnected at a Thanksgiving get-together in 2019. From that night, I felt the spark, and the rest is history,” she said.

Reum proposed to Hilton on a private island beach during a joint birthday vacation.

“That day, we had a photoshoot planned by the beach, and instead he proposed,” Hilton recalled.

“It was so romantic! All of my closest family and friends surprised me too and flew out for the moment.”