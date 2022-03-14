Brittany Matthews marries Patrick Mahomes in cut-out wedding dress

High school sweethearts Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes haved tied the knot in an outdoor wedding ceremony.

The couple shared pictures from their weekend nuptials in a dual Instagram post on 13 March. Matthews, 26, wore a white gown with a cut-out bodice and flowing train while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, 26, donned a light gray three-piece suit and sparkling loafers.

“Mr & Mrs Mahomes,” they captioned the Instagram post.

The newly married couple posed with their one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, who also wore a white dress for the occasion. The NFL quarterback and Matthews were engaged in September 2020 and announced the birth of their daughter in February 2021 on Instagram.

Friends and fans of the newlyweds expressed their congratulations in the comments of their Instagram post. The NFL star’s brother Jackson Mahomes wrote: “Family,” with three black heart emojis. “So happy for you guys”.

Jonas Brothers guitarist Kevin Jonas commented: “Congrats!!” while Twilight alum Taylor Lautner wrote: “Let’s go baby!!”

Matthews’ unique wedding gown follows the current trend of cut-out fashion. Cut-outs became a fashion staple in 2021 when designers such as Alexander McQueen, Chloe, and Chanel featured cut-outs in their collections.

A cut-out dress featured on the hit HBO show Euphoria sold out of its store within hours of the show’s premiere, while one cut-out dress worn by Kendall Jenner to a friend’s wedding sparked a social media debate.

Now, wedding dresses are taking over the cut-out trend. For the Fall 2022 Bridal Fashion Week, brands like Lihi Hod, PatBO, and Scorcesa incorporated cut-outs into their bridal looks, according to Brides.