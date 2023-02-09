Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After announcing her return to fashion in 2021, Phoebe Philo’s eponymous fashion brand has an official launch date.

The British designer, who stepped down as creative director of Celine in 2017, has revealed on her Instagram account that her forthcoming fashion label will debut in September 2023.

In the black and white text post, Philo shared that her “inaugural collection will be revealed and available on our website, phoebephilo.com,” which will “open for registration” in July.

The announcement comes after the 50-year-old designer revealed in July 2021 that she will be launching her own fashion brand. The designer explained at the time that the collection will be “rooted in exceptional quality and design”.

“Being in my studio and making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling,” she shared in a statement at the time of the announcement. “I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere. To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me.”

While her former employer LVMH – the luxury goods conglomerate which owns brands such as Celine, Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, and Bulgari – will have a minority stake in the brand, Philo will be the majority owner of her clothing and accessories label.

She explained in the statement that her working relationship with LVMH had been “constructive and creative”, adding that their collaboration on her new project would be “natural progression”.

Phoebe Philo rose to fashion prominence in 2001, when she took over for Stella McCartney as creative director of Chloé. During that time, Philo also became the first high-profile female designer at a major fashion house to take an extended maternity leave.

In 2008, Philo was offered the role of creative director for French fashion house, Celine. There, she created a number of sophisticated, minimalist pieces that caught the attention of celebrities like Kanye West. According to New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, Philo “made Céline matter in a way it never had before”.

Phoebe Philo during Celine show for Paris Fashion Week in October 2016 (Getty Images)

She also famously enlisted the-then 80-year-old author Joan Didion to star in Philo’s first ad campaign for Celine in 2015. Throughout her time at Celine, Philo successfully transformed the Parisian label established in 1945 into one that redefined what women aspire to wear.

Phoebe Philo has been married to art dealer Max Wigram since 2004. The couple live in London and have three children.