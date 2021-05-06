4 major catwalk-inspired bag trends to know about this season

It’s an unwritten rule of the fashion world that a new season calls for a new handbag.

Even if you’re not overhauling your look completely, there’s something so refreshing about retiring your winter favourite (either to the back of your wardrobe or to a charity shop) and transitioning to a box-fresh bag.

The SS21 catwalks gave us a mouth-watering selection of arm candy, but what if designer prices are beyond your budget?

Fear not, the high street is here to help, with a trove of trendy bags that will satisfy your cravings…

1. Shoulder bags

As every fashionista knows, the Noughties are back in a big way right now, and that includes accessories, as seen on the Prada and Fendi catwalks.

The days of the sporty cross-body bag are numbered – now it’s time to make like Carrie Bradshaw with a brightly coloured, neat little shoulder bag nestled under your arm.

River Island Purple Tie Dye Ruffle Long Sleeve Dress; Purple Nylon RI Cross Body Bag and Pochette

Azurina Sorrento Orange Leather Pochette Bag

Azurina Sorrento Orange Leather Pochette Bag, £50

Freemans Suede Effect Shoulder Bag

Freemans Suede Effect Shoulder Bag, £26.99 (was £35)

2. Woven bags

Not to be confused with straw beach bags (although we can confirm raffia and baskets bags will be everywhere come summer), this spring’s woven bags are the leather – or faux – variety.

Inspired by Bottega Veneta’s blockbuster Cassette, these neutral-hued handbags are compact and cool but big enough to fit all your essentials. Need something larger? Try a woven tote.

Tu at Sainsburys Light Pink Faux Leather Weave Bag

Tu at Sainsburys Light Pink Faux Leather Weave Bag, £16

Matalan Nude Weave Front Cross-Body Bag

Matalan Nude Weave Front Cross-Body Bag, £10

Dune London Daitlynn Tan Large Woven Shopper, £95; Hopes Multi Lattice Ballet Pumps, £85

3. Quilted bags

Quilted bags never really go out of style (largely thanks to Chanel, of course) but they’re having a real moment this spring.

From classic chain strap shoulder bags to mini backpacks, this season’s padded purses are small but perfectly formed.

Kaleidoscope Quilted Box Bag

Kaleidoscope Quilted Box Bag, £35

Dune Dorchester Blue Small Quilted Shoulder Bag

Dune Dorchester Blue Small Quilted Shoulder Bag, £65

Aldo Agylle Backpack

Aldo Agylle Backpack, £55

4. Slouchy bags

The accessories equivalent of loungewear, is it any wonder super-soft bags have become hugely popular during the pandemic?

As seen at Bottega Veneta, Loewe and cult US brand Mansur Gavriel, these slouchy pouches and shoulder bags are a great day-to-night option.

Deichmann Black Slouchy Clutch Bag

Deichmann Black Slouchy Clutch Bag, £14.99

Next Chunky Chain Slouchy Clutch Bag

Next Chunky Chain Slouchy Clutch Bag, £28