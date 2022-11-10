These are the biggest menswear trends of the season

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new season means new trends, and there’s no way menswear was going to miss out on the fun this year.

Whether it’s looks fresh from the runway or style stars showing off their outfits on Instagram, there’s a range of new trends in the world of menswear to get on top of.

It doesn’t necessarily mean you have to buy new clothes if you can’t quite swing it right now – luckily, the majority of trends are cyclical. So you might be able to dig out some key pieces from the back of your wardrobe and still look cutting edge.

These are some of the coolest new looks in menswear to know about this season…

Striking a cord

Few materials signal ‘autumn’ as well as corduroy – and it’s once again making waves in menswear this season.

Whether it’s a cord jacket or shirt worn over knitwear or cord trousers, opt for earthy tones to really nail the autumnal vibe.

FatFace Cord Two Pocket Shirt in Tan, £55; Croyde Overhead Hoodie, £39.50

Wrangler Slim Fit Texas Cord Trousers in Brown, £65, Slater Menswear

Stripe it up

Harry Styles is the undisputed king of menswear right now, setting trends on a regular basis. Earlier this year he showed stripes can be cool by wearing a brown and yellow jumpsuit by JW Anderson to perform on the Today show in New York.

You don’t necessarily have to go for a fully striped look if you don’t want to – a T-shirt or jumper will fit the bill. Either opt for pastel hues for a preppy vibe, or lean into a Seventies colour palette, just like Styles.

Cotton Traders The Heritage Rugby Shirt in Mustard, £38; Long Sleeve Base Layer Top in White, £12; Ultimate 4-Way Stretch Modern Fit Jeans in Vintage Blue, £36; Lace-Up Desert Boots in Navy, £40

Regatta Men’s Brayden Stripe T-Shirt in Lapis Blue Stripe, £11.95 (was £30)

Hell for leather

Leather bomber jackets, Matrix-style coats and puffers ruled the runways, with Prada enlisting the legendary Jeff Goldblum to model its take on the style for its autumn/winter advertising campaign.

Plus, the popularity of the Top Gun sequel this year means bombers are back in a big way – and there are plenty of faux leather options to choose from if you don’t want the real deal. To give your leather a Nineties spin, take inspiration from the Kenzo runway and add a furry lining.

Joe Browns Full Throttle Leather Jacket, £199

ASOS DESIGN Faux Leather Aviator Jacket in Brown, £60 (was £80)

The prep effect

As seen on the Louis Vuitton runway and on street style stars like Lewis Hamilton, bold varsity jackets are a must-have this season.

Letterman jackets are an old school style, so to give yours a modern spin, try it with ripped jeans and chunky knits – rather than leaning too far into the preppy look.

Zara Bomber Jacket with Contrast Patches, £89.99

River Island Big and Tall Black Regular Fit Varsity Jacket, £71.20 (was £89)

Keeping it loose

Super skinny styles are very much out of favour, with trouser legs getting increasingly wider.

The best thing about wide-leg trousers is their versatility – choose a patterned style and make it the centrepiece of your outfit, or go for something more neutral that will match almost anything in your wardrobe. You can also play around with proportions, either tucking in a tight T-shirt for a more streamlined effect, or wearing a slouchy jumper on top for a relaxed vibe.

Zara Wide-Leg Trousers, £45.99

Labelrail x Notion Unisex Herringbone Tweed Wide Leg Trousers in Brown, £55, ASOS