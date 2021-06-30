Pride Month: 9 stylish fashion and beauty buys raising funds for LGBTQ+ causes

June is Pride Month, when we come together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ communities and mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which began in June 1969.

While most of the big parades and parties that usually happen during the summer have been scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can still show your support and get glammed up with fashion and beauty buys that donate to supporting charities. Here’s our pick of the best Pride purchases…

OGX Thick & Full+ Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

1. OGX Thick & Full+ Biotin & Collagen Shampoo, £6.99, Superdrug

Sales of the six shampoos and conditioners in the OGX Love Collection will raise funds for the LGBT Foundation Women’s Programme.

Warehouse X Bee Illustrates Pride T-Shirt

2. Warehouse X Bee Illustrates Pride T-Shirt, £25

Warehouse has teamed up with artist Bee Illustrates to create two Pride T-shirts featuring empowering slogans, with 100% of proceeds going to LGBTQ+ charity Mermaids.

Cara Delevingne wearing the Puma Pride Tee

3. Puma Pride Tee, £25

Puma has teamed up with model and activist Cara Delevingne for a second Pride sportswear collection. Called Forever Free, the range will donate 20% of proceeds to the Cara Delevingne Foundation (part of the Giving Back Fund), which will be used to support LGBTQ+ charities around the world.

Matalan X NSPCC Love is Limitless Pride Bag For Life

4. Matalan X NSPCC Love is Limitless Pride Bag For Life, £5

All proceeds from Matalan’s ‘Love is Limitless’ slogan tote bag will be donated to the NSPCC. The charity’s Childline service supports children with issues around coming out and bullying.

Choose Love Tie-Dye T-Shirt Pink

5. Choose Love Tie-Dye T-Shirt Pink, £30

To celebrate Pride Month, charity Choose Love (formerly Help Refugees) has teamed up with fashion designer and activist Katharine Hamnett on a range of T-shirts and totes, with profits going to help LGBTQ+ refugees.

Lottie London Stamp Liner: Love Edition Heart

6. Lottie London Stamp Liner: Love Edition – Heart, £5.95

Lottie London has revamped three of its fan favourite stamp liners for Pride Month, with 50% of profits from the sale of the heart, butterfly and smiley face stamps going to The Kaleidoscope Trust.

Pretty Little Thing No Labels T-Shirts

7. Pretty Little Thing No Labels T-Shirts, £10 each

This year, Pretty Little Thing is raising funds for the Albert Kennedy Trust, the charity that helps LGBTQ+ young people who are facing or experiencing homelessness, with two unisex T-shirts in black and white.

Primark Black Neon Hero Print Short Sleeve Shirt

8. Primark Black Neon Hero Print Short Sleeve Shirt, £9

Primark’s 36-piece Feeling Proud fashion collection caters for kids, grown-ups and even pets (thanks to an adorable dog coat) and the retailer will be donating £150,000 to ILGA World, a global federation that campaigns for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex human rights.

Nasty Gal Pride Graphic T-Shirt

9. Nasty Gal Pride Graphic T-Shirt, £9.80 (was £14)

With T-shirts emblazoned with sassy slogans, and celebrating gay icons like Elton John and Freddie Mercury, Nasty Gal’s Pride collection will help you fly the flag in style. This year, the brand is making a donation to Outright Action International, the organisation that works to combat the systemic violence, persecution and discrimination that LGBTQ+ people face.