Check yourself: Why gingham is the perfect print for picnic season

Picnic season is here, which means not only can we decamp to parks, beaches or gardens to graze on sarnies, salads and strawberries washed down with something fizzy, we can indulge in cutesy outfits planned to match our outdoor activities.

What’s on the fashion menu this season? Gingham is back big time, in the form of floaty midi dresses and flippy mini frocks, ideal for styling with simple strappy sandals and a denim jacket if the weather turns cool.

And there’s more than one way to channel checks into your outfits.

For a relaxed retro feel, why not try a gingham jumpsuit or pair of cropped trousers teamed with a classic cotton shirt or short-sleeved knit?

And of course, no al fresco spread is complete without a picnic basket. Make like Red Riding Hood with a traditional fabric-lined wicker basket filled to the brim with tasty treats, or take the trendy option and accessorise your gingham look with an adorable woven mini bag.

No, you probably won’t be able to fit anything edible in it, but it sure will look cute in your Instagram pics.

Ready to assemble your summer look? Here’s how to get picnic ready…

Monsoon Amina Gingham Print Dress Green

Monsoon Amina Gingham Print Dress Green, £60

Nasty Gal Gingham Print V Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Nasty Gal Gingham Print V Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £22.40 (was £32)

Omnes Pink Check Reversible Maxi Dress

Omnes Pink Check Reversible Maxi Dress, £75 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Abercrombie & Fitch Short-Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Mini Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch Short-Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Mini Dress, £52 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Roman Yellow Gingham Check Jumpsuit, £45 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Oliver Bonas Star Button Green Collar Knitted Top; Gingham Check Black & White Wide Leg Trousers; The Basket Room Fante Bike Basket

Oliver Bonas Star Button Green Collar Knitted Top, £49.50; Gingham Check Black & White Wide Leg Trousers, £65; The Basket Room Fante Bike Basket, £59.50

Marks and Spencer Collection Pure Cotton Denim Jacket

Marks and Spencer Collection Pure Cotton Denim Jacket, £35

Cath Kidston Cherries Dorothy Basket

Cath Kidston Cherries Dorothy Basket, £40

National Trust Shop Basket Bag

National Trust Shop Basket Bag, £30

Dune Dustiin Yellow Rattan Basket Bag

Dune Dustiin Yellow Rattan Basket Bag, £75

Nasty Gal Poplin Gingham Oversized Tie Bucket Hat

Nasty Gal Poplin Gingham Oversized Tie Bucket Hat, £12.60 (was £18)