Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dame Prue Leith traded madeleines for modelling as she took to the catwalk for the first time wearing an outfit created using recycled waste from the King’s Sandringham estate.

The 84-year-old Great British Bake Off presenter, known for her love of extravagant accessories and colour blocking ensembles, took to the runway at an event in aid of sustainability in fashion.

Dame Prue appeared in the Sci-Fi Magpie show, which took place in London on Tuesday, wearing designer Vin and Omi for the launch of their latest collection.

Despite it being her catwalk debut, the nation’s star baker is no stranger to pushing boundaries in fashion, often taking classic silhouettes and turning up the volume with vivid colours and prints.

She said: “Wearing the right outfit that suits your shape and style and is carefree and comfy, can give you a real confidence boost, and a huge amount of pleasure.”

(Getty)

Beaming with a smile as she walked, Dame Prue wore an ombre effect pastel pink dress and matching duster coat, made especially for her from a toile that was presented to her, fittingly, in her kitchen by the two designers.

She completed the dopamine dressing approach, a fashion trend known for lifting moods with its high impact pink hues, with a wash of fuchsia lipstick and rainbow coloured trainer laces.

The look was made recognisably her own with a familiar love of statement jewellery and classic cherry red glasses. In the past she has collaborated with Lola Rose and Ronit Furst.

Marking the 20th anniversary of Vin and Omi, the collaboration with Dame Prue worked harmoniously with their avant-garde style and love of quirky patterns.

Dame Prue Leith with Vin, Jo Wood and Omi (Getty)

The brand, who launched in 2004, are fierce advocates for sustainability and have been called “the UK’s most interesting fashion designers”.

They have worked with closely with Debbie Harry to tackle plastic pollution in fashion and have caught the attention of Beyonce, Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga.

Dame Prue is among many celebrities that are trying the runway this season with the likes of Sam Smith walking for Vivienne Westwood and Joanna Lumley at London Fashion week. But the Bake-off legend gets the extra handshake of approval for doing it in recycled apparel.

Vin and Omi’s sustainable designs will be on display at The Great Hall in Sandringham, until October 11.