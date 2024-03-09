Bake Off's Prue Leith swears during The One Show interview while discussing husband

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was forced to apologise after swearing during her The One Show appearance.

The Bake Off judge, 84, appeared on the chat show to promote her new ITV cookery programme Prue Leith’s Cotswolds Kitchen.

During her recent interview on the BBC One show, Prue jokingly told hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp that she was "p***** off" with her husband John Playfair – who appears on the show – for stealing the limelight.

After being asked by Alex about her "brand new celebrity" husband, Prue replied: "I know, I'm very frankly p****d off about it."

The host quickly replied: "Well, Prue Leith, you can't say that on The One Show, it's a family show."

"I am sorry, I am very unhappy about it because he has turned out to be an absolute star," Prue replied.