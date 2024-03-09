Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:26
Watch: Bake Off’s Prue Leith swears during The One Show interview while discussing husband
The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was forced to apologise after swearing during her The One Show appearance.
The Bake Off judge, 84, appeared on the chat show to promote her new ITV cookery programme Prue Leith’s Cotswolds Kitchen.
During her recent interview on the BBC One show, Prue jokingly told hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp that she was "p***** off" with her husband John Playfair – who appears on the show – for stealing the limelight.
After being asked by Alex about her "brand new celebrity" husband, Prue replied: "I know, I'm very frankly p****d off about it."
The host quickly replied: "Well, Prue Leith, you can't say that on The One Show, it's a family show."
"I am sorry, I am very unhappy about it because he has turned out to be an absolute star," Prue replied.
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
02:02
First humanitarian aid ship for Gaza to set sail from Cyprus
00:46
Biden shares how he proposed to Jill five times before she accepted
00:32
Florida porch pirate caught running off with parcel on doorbell camera
00:33
Alaska Airlines flight carrying pets arrives with cargo door open
00:18
KSI KO’d by WWE’s Randy Orton after wrestling fans boo Prime deal
00:35
Boxing: Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou speak out after knockout
01:00
Leicester facing action over alleged breaches of PL financial rules
00:18
Jake Paul faces up to Mike Tyson in new trailer for Netflix fight
00:40
Northern California blizzard brings 10ft of snow and 100mph winds
00:50
Cyclists brave wintry Gloucestershire as snow hits west England
00:39
Huge sinkhole traps cars in crater on Naples street
00:34