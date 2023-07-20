4 key men’s swimwear trends to rock this summer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Along with sunscreen, flip flops, your favourite sunnies and a good book, swimming shorts are essential if you’re heading off for a beachy break this summer.

Whether you’ll be lounging by the pool, snorkelling in crystal clear waters, getting active with adventurous water sports – or all of the above – you’ll need beachwear that suits your vacation mode and your personal style.

From stripy shorts to sleek trunks, here are four major men’s swim trends to try this holiday season…

1. Sporty stripes

Buffalo Swimming Shorts, £38, Freemans

Go retro with classic side stripes and bright colour blocking, paying homage to Seventies and Eighties styles.

Nail the athletic aesthetic with swim shorts in bold hues and flashes of neon.

Regatta Men’s Benicio Swim Shorts Rocco Red Navy, £19.95 (were £40)

Nike Colourblock 5 Volley Swim Shorts, £38, Jacamo

2. Surfer shorts

Tap into surfer style with relaxed-fit board shorts in snazzy prints.

Think Hawaiian florals, aquatic motifs and sunset shades.

FatFace X Marine Conservation Society Coral Swim Shorts, £36

Animal Deep Dive Mens Printed Boardshorts, £35

George at Asda Orange Palm Tree Swim Shorts, £8

3. Geometric prints

The coolest way to do nautical style is with subtle geometric prints.

A pair of blue and white shorts are on trend now – and will last you for many a summer to come.

Ted Baker Popov Dark Blue Geometric Swim Shorts, £60

Threadbare Men’s Navy Geometric Print Swim Shorts, £20

4. Bold briefs

Make a summer style statement in a pair of bright briefs.

Whether you’re doing laps in the pool or want to minimise tan lines, these swimmers are sleek and chic.

Speedo Men’s 7cm Logo Brief Blue/Lilac, £17.15 (were £24.50)