Jourdan Dunn walks the runway for Richard Quinn at London Fashion Week

Richard Quinn presented a floral themed collection at London Fashion Week.

The setting was Seymour Leisure Centre in West London – a vast Victorian hall which was full of flowers – and it was a less experimental, more classic offering from Quinn.

The London-based designer is known for fetish-inspired elements to his designs, but this season saw less latex and more romance.

Jourdan Dunn walked in the show, wearing a monochromatic strapless floral dress with peplum detailing.

She was one of the many models wearing opera gloves, which is quickly emerging as a key trend on the red carpet this awards season.

Quinn also explored bridalwear in the autumn/winter collection. This ranged from a model wearing a more classic white gown with a traditional veil, to a more experimental offering of a lace maxi dress, covered in feathers and with pink floral accents.

Plenty of Quinn signatures were present, including models walking arm-in-arm down the runway in matching outfits, and others wearing voluminous floral dresses with built-in gloves.

It had a star-studded front row, with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, Love Island presenter Maya Jama and former castmate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna in attendance.

Backstage, make-up artist Terry Barber for M·A·C Cosmetics said he was inspired by the 1920s and Christina Ricci’s character in Sleepy Hollow, describing the make-up as “slightly otherworldly”.

Models had rings of shadow around their eyes in pale purples and blues, from the new collaboration between Quinn and M·A·C set to be released on March 2.

Even though it is “very pretty make-up”, Barber said it had a “Richard twist” with elements of dark romanticism.

With his signature maximalist aesthetic, Quinn is now one of the biggest shows on the London Fashion Week calendar.

He first showed in 2018, when the late Queen sat front row alongside Anna Wintour, and presented him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.