Rihanna recruits all-Black women biker gang for Savage x Fenty campaign

Rihanna has enlisted an all-Black women’s biker crew to star in her latest Savage x Fenty campaign.

The lingerie brand’s latest collection, which is available to shop from 1 August, has been modelled by five members of Caramel Curves, a New-Orleans based group that was founded in 2005.

The women, who are mothers, small business owners and community leaders, have been photographed riding black and pink motorcycles around the city while wearing the new bras and panties.

“The Caramel Curves show the world what being a badass boss is all about, while bringing sexiness along for the ride,” Rihanna told Vogue ahead of the collection’s release.

The women featured in the campaign include cofounders Nakosha Smith and Shanika Beatty, president of the group Andrea Shepherd, and members Tierra Thomas, Kimberly Gilbert and Dezel Haynes.

The group told Vogue that they aim to stand out from other motorbike gangs through their love of glamour and insistence on wearing high heels while they ride.

“It’s is just looking fab all the time,” Smith said of the member’s personal style. “We are always blinging and glistening. Anything sequins, rhinestones – we’re going to wear it.”

While riding in their heels often earns the group criticism – their pictures on social media tend to receive comments such as “stupid girls who ride in heels” or “who rides in heels and doesn’t protect themselves?” – Smith stresses that safety is paramount to the group, and heels are only worn for short trips.

“We don’t want to make it sound like, ‘We glitz and glam the whole ride’,” says Smith. “Safety does matter to us. Coming home safely does matter to us.”

Some of the items modelled by the group include an orange and bra panty set paired with matching biker gloves and fishnet tights, an all-black slip dress, and a flower-print lace bra and panty set with matching elbow-length gloves.

The full range features more than 100 pieces, including bustiers, garter belts and pyjama sets.

In keeping with the brand’s pledge to be inclusive of all body types, it is available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and 32A to 42H.

The collection comes days after the singer turned businesswoman announced that she is entering the world of fragrance, with an upcoming launch of Fenty Parfum.

Described as “an intimate and seductive scent” that “envelopes you”, Fenty Parfum is set to drop on 10 August.