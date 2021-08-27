Everything we know about Rihanna’s upcoming Savage x Fenty show

Singer, businesswoman and newly minted billionaire Rihanna is blessing us with another extravagant fashion show for her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty

The 33-year-old posted a video on Instagram announcing the news in typically sexy fashion: Rihanna is seen posing in various Savage creations, including a shimmering blue thong bodysuit. A hair chameleon, we’re pretty sure only Rihanna can make a fringe that short look that good.

This will be the third year in a row Rihanna puts on a Savage x Fenty fashion show. As she says on Instagram: “Oh you think you ready?!” – here’s everything you need to know about the fashionable event:

When is it?

Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 will be streamed on Amazon on 24 September, meaning anyone with a Prime account can watch it for free.

The September date is no coincidence. Although the show isn’t on any official fashion week calendar, it’s timed to coincide with fashion month – kicking off in New York on September 8 and closing in Paris on 5 October.

What can you expect from the show?

An extravaganza, that’s for sure. The previous two shows have had lavish sets, intricate hair and make-up looks, jaw-dropping dance routines and musical performances from big names throughout. The question is: how can Rihanna top all that this year?

One thing we always look forward to from a Savage show is the diversity – a cornerstone to all of Rihanna’s brands, whether it’s make-up or lingerie. In stark contrast to other famous underwear fashion shows, Rihanna tends to cast all shapes and sizes of models, also giving us a range of ages and ethnicities.

The music and dancing is phenomenal, but this is still a fashion show: expect to see lots of sexy Savage x Fenty designs, from skimpy underwear to lacy bodysuits and pretty much anything else you can think of. No doubt these designs will be available to buy on the Savage x Fenty website as soon as the show drops.

Will there be any celebrity cameos?

Almost certainly. Although Rihanna is keeping a tight lip on details of the show, past presentations have been packed full of famous faces. Some of these have ranged from typical modelling superstars – including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser and Cara Delevingne – as well as some more unexpected features, such as Demi Moore, Paris Hilton and Lizzo.