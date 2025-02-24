SAG Awards 2025: Most daring looks on the red carpet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have begun as those involved in both television and film production celebrate their accomplishments from the last year.

From comedians to directors and producers, everyone in attendance made sure to dress their best on the red carpet at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles before seeing who the thousands of active SAG-AFTRA union members voted on for this year’s winners.

However, despite being dressed by some of the fashion industry’s biggest names, not all the outfits were award-worthy.

Here are some of the most daring looks from the 2025 SAG Awards.

Gia Coppola

open image in gallery The director wore a Valentino dress ( Getty Images )

Coppola wore a Valentino dress adorned with gold sequined trim and silver sequined ruffles, but it came across as a little too busy on the red carpet — especially with the gold backgrounds.

Danielle Deadwyler

open image in gallery Deadwyler showed up wearing a Louis Vuitton gown ( Getty Images )

The Piano Lesson actor attended this year’s SAG Awards wearing a custom-made primary red Louis Vuitton gown featuring two distinctive tiers toward the bottom. However, the silhouette didn’t land for some fans who compared the tiers to a plunger and lampshade.

“Looking like a lava lamp,” one post on X/Twitter read.

Jamie Lee Curtis

open image in gallery Curtis wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown ( Getty Images )

The Freaky Friday actor was seen walking the carpet wearing a black sparkly gown covered in a plume of black feathers across her sleeves and chest. Fans were quickly torn over the bird-like look.

“I adore Jamie Lee Curtis and that she’s sporting that twice-divorced bird meme look at the #SAGAwards,” one person said about the dress on social media.

Ali Ahn

open image in gallery Ahn wore a strapless cream-colored top and matching skirt ( Getty Images )

Ahn walked the carpet wearing a strapless cream-colored top and matching skirt. However, similar to Curtis’s outfit people were questioning the fur that was wrapped around her shoulders.

The 2025 SAG Awards are available to stream live on Netflix on Sunday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. You can find the full list of nominees here.

This list is being updated live...