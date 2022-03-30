Sarah Jessica Parker auctions And Just Like That... premiere dress

The Oscar de la Renta dress worn by Sarah Jessica Parker to the premiere of And Just Like That… is up for sale, and the proceeds are being donated to Unicef.

The couture cocktail gown, which was made in the designer’s New York atelier, is crafted from pewter silk chiffon and features hand-embroidered magnolia flowers.

The dress features a split on one side, which reveals a blush tulle underskirt.

The auction, which is currently live with an opening bid of $5,000 (£3,800) will end in the evening of 31 March.

Parker said she was “humbled and honoured” to be able to partner with the designer and raise funds for the charity.

“It was a privilege to wear this dress to the And Just Like That… premiere last December.

“All proceeds of the sale will be donated to Unicef, an organisation I feel called to support now more than ever given current geopolitical conflicts and the immediate and growing threats posed to so many innocent children.

“It feels meaning to bid adieu to the dress this way, and I look forward to seeing what closet she calls home next.”

Arriving at the show’s premiere in New York City in December, Parker paired the dress with a sheer grey cloak, which was fastened around her neck and fell loosely over her arms.

Accessories including satin pink stilettos from her namesake brand – SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker – and a choker-style necklace and matching ear cuff from Fred Leighton completed the look.

Fans lauded Parker’s look at the time, with many comparing her outfit to Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic style.

“Carrie in all her glory,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another said: “Bravo. This dress is truly in homage to our Carrie, just perfect in every way. The tulle is the pinnacle feature, and [Parker] wears it to perfection.”