Sarah Jessica Parker channels Carrie in tulle gown at And Just Like That... premiere

The actor paired the custom Oscar de la Renta creation with stilettos from her own shoe line

Saman Javed
Thursday 09 December 2021 10:08
Sarah Jessica Parker perfectly emulated Carrie Bradshaw’s style as she arrived at the And Just Like That... premiere in New York City on Wednesday evening.

Following months of anticipation, the Sex And The City (SATC) spin-off has finally landed on US and UK streaming services.

The 10-episode reboot follows three of the original four main characters – Carrie, Miranda Hobbs (played by Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis) – as they navigate friendships and relationships in their 50s.

Parker arrived on the red carpet at the Museum of Modern Art in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown.

The calf-length design featured sequin embellishment on the skirt, which was ruched on one side to reveal a ballet pink tulle skirt underneath.

The sweetheart neckline was complemented by a sheer grey cloak, which was fastened around her neck and fell loosely over her arms.

In true Carrie style, she accessorised the look with satin pink stilettos from her own shoe line – SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker – and a choker-style necklace and matching ear cuff from Fred Leighton.

Parker’s co-stars, Nixon and Davis were also in attendance.

Davis arrived in a floor-length midnight blue, custom-made gown by Jason Wu. To complete the look, she wore dangling Fred Leighton earrings and carried a matching Tyler Ellis Clutch.

Cynthia Nixon wore a full orange look from Christopher John Rogers. The fluorescent orange maxi-length dress, featuring a statement collar and structured shoulders, slightly opened above the knees to reveal matching thigh-high boots underneath.

On social media, fans of SATC praised Parker’s look, with one person describing her as “the queen of style”.

“Carrie in all her glory,” another Instagram user wrote. A third person commented: “Bravo. This dress is truly in homage to our Carrie, just perfect in every way. The tulle is the pinnacle feature, and [Parker] wears it to perfection.”

Last month, Parker revealed that she still has “every single solitary thing” Bradshaw wore in SATC.

This includes the Manolo Blahnik heels, which were famously chewed up by boyfriend Aiden Shaw’s dog, and the tawny fur coat she wears in season three.

“I had all of the original stuff in my own storage. Furniture, clothes, everything, packed according to season and episode and scene. I kept every single solitary thing,” Parker told Vogue.

