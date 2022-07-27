M&S sales of Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman’s viral suit rocket by 140%

England women’s football manager Sarina Wiegman has sent shoppers flocking to Marks & Spencer to recreate her signature coaching look.

The Lioness manager donned a smart two-piece power suit throughout the Women’s Euro 2022 games, courtesy of the retailer, which is one of the team’s sponsors.

Her look has become synonymous with the football team’s success, as the Lionesses secured their spot in the finals on Sunday (31 July) after beating Sweden on Tuesday night (26 July).

M&S has seen sales of Wiegman’s blazer and trouser pairing soar by 140 per cent since the start of the Euro 2022 games earlier this month.

It comes as Google Trends shows interest in the Dutch coach surged by more than 90 per cent this week alone.

Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England looks on during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match between England and Spain at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 20, 2022 (The FA via Getty Images)

Wiegman’s style on the pitch, which includes a white polo T-shirt under her dark blazer and smart white Nike trainers, has been widely praised by fans on social media.

One person wrote: “Seriously fancy Sarina Wiegman. The suit is really doing its thing!”

Another said: “Look at the suit, Sarina came to WIN.”

The coach’s power suit drew comparisons with England men’s football manager Gareth Southgate’s waistcoat, which he wore during the 2018 World Cup.

At the time, Southgate’s waistcoat – which was also supplied by M&S – saw a surge of interest as sales doubled.

Lisa Illis, head of womenswear design at M&S, commented on the recent uptick in power suit sales: “Tailoring in womenswear is having quite a moment, and styled in a more casual way with fresh white trainers can create a really modern and stylish take on traditional power dressing.

“Opting for a navy colourway (rather than the more expected black) feels much more contemporary too.

“Over the last few weeks we have seen an increase in sales of our women’s tailoring offering, which as a department is up 18 per cent on the year, and offers our customers those statement wardrobe essentials at great value and quality.”