Selena Gomez is being praised by fans for presenting an award onstage while barefoot during the SAG Awards after tripping on the red carpet earlier in the night.

On Sunday, the actor, who wore a black gown by Oscar de la Renta, which she accessorised with a $1m Bulgari diamond necklace, took to the stage alongside her Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short to present the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role.

However, rather than wearing the Christian Louboutin black peep-toe pumps that she was wearing earlier in the night, which made her nearly fall while she was walking the red carpet, the 29 year old chose to present the award without any shoes at all.

“What happened to Selena Gomez’s shoes?” journalist Dave Quinn asked on Twitter as he shared a clip of the actor walking on to the stage and holding her dress up to keep it from dragging on the ground.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 135,000 times, has prompted praise and applause from viewers and fans, who have found the Rare Beauty founder’s choice to go shoe-less relatable.

“Selena Gomez presenting barefoot at the SAG awards and I love it,” one person tweeted, while another said: “If anyone can present an award barefoot it’s Selena Gomez.”

Someone else claimed that “Selena presenting barefoot is the most Selena Gomez thing ever,” while another fan noted that the choice is why they “love her”.

Others pointed out that Gomez had to remove the heels after slipping in them while walking the red carpet earlier in the night, as captured in a video shared by Variety.

In the video, Gomez appeared to fall to her knees as one heel came completely off before two members of security helped her to her feet. The actor could then be seen walking off the red carpet without the high heels.

While Gomez’s barefoot appearance on stage was likely due to a broken shoe, fans continued to praise her for her handling of the wardrobe fail.

“She really let go of those heels the moment she was off the carpet. Good for her,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “This is likely why she removed her shoes and GOOD FOR HER.”

Although Gomez did not address the heel mishap while presenting at the awards show, she did joke with Short about the possibility of not being able to fully express her emotions as a result of Botox injections.

After Short joked that he wouldn’t be able to show much expression because “the Botox is still fresh,” Gomez added: “Me too.”

Gomez previously opened up about one of her biggest red carpet fails while speaking to Vogue in 2021, during which she recalled a self-tanning incident that left her getting darker and darker during the 2018 Met Gala.

“For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some colour so put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even,” the Lose You To Love Me singer recalled. “As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker and I didn’t notice it.”

She said she later ran from the event after seeing a photo of herself and noticing that she was “completely orange”.