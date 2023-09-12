Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has stunned in a show-stopping red dress as she marks her return to the VMAs red carpet.

Gomez’s appearance at the 2023 MTV VMA’s is a delightful treat for fans since she hadn’t publicly announced that she would be attending, but her showing up in style is far from a surprise.

The “Single Soon” singer is up for not only Song of the Year, but Collaboration of the Year, and the Best Afrobeats VMA Awards.

The last time the star attended the VMAs was back in 2015, when she was nominated for Song of the Summer for her collaboration with A$AP Rocky on “Good For You.”

Gomez also performed “Same Old Love” from her hit album Revival and hung out with one of her longtime best friends Taylor Swift throughout the evening.

The Only Murders in The Building actor may be adding a few more trophies to her collection tonight for her international pop hit with Rema for “Calm Down.”

Photos posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Gomez posing with fans outside of the awards show, which is taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

She also posted a video on Instagram of her singing the song along the way to the event.

Of the song, Rema told Pitchfork, “‘Calm Down’ is about the events that led me to finding love at the time”. The song resonated with listeners worldwide, and ultimately led to it becoming a contender for one of the most coveted awards of the night.