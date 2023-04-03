Megan Thee Stallion and Shania Twain wear racy outfits to the CMT Music Awards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 CMT (Country Music Television) Music Awards on Sunday night was a star-studded event, with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singers Shania Twain and Gwen Stefani all in attendance.

Taking place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, Twain won the CMT Equal Play Award, and husband-and-wife duo Kane and Katelyn Brown took home the video of the year award for their 2022 song Thank God.

The event was hosted by Kane Brown and country singer Kelsea Ballerini, who released her new EP Rolling Up The Welcome Mat earlier this year.

Here’s what the stars wore on the red carpet and onstage…

A Texas native, rapper Megan Thee Stallion was styled by image architect Law Roach before he announced his retirement.

Inspired by an outfit worn by Toni Braxton to perform Un-Break My Heart, the custom dress by Italian label Defaience had long sleeves, white accents, and a cut-out at the hip.

Man! I Feel Like a Woman! singer Shania Twain chose a racy outfit for the event: a see-through black and red ensemble with a major leg slit, cut-outs on each side and platform heels.

Known for her quirky style, Hollaback Girl singer Gwen Stefani tapped into the trend for micro minis in a tiny sequinned skirt – unusually paired with fluffy black boots and masculine tailoring on top.

Stefani’s signature beauty look is a bright red lip and white blonde hair, which she swept into a tight bun for the occasion.

Host Kelsea Ballerini’s first outfit of the night channelled the underwear-as-outerwear trend, in a light grey dress with a white bra underneath and visible boning around the bodice.

Can’t Fight The Moonlight singer LeAnn Rimes went for a joyfully sparkly ensemble, wearing a silver strapless dress with a see-through skirt. She kept her make-up natural and her hair artfully tousled.

Ghost Story singer Carrie Underwood went for a similarly sparkly look in a totally different style.

Wearing a silver Dolce & Gabbana two-piece, the armour-like ensemble had long sleeves, a high neck and micro shorts to show off her legs.

Ballerini made multiple costume changes throughout the show – one of the best looks was this bright pink minidress with heart detailing and sparkles, perhaps inspired by the Barbiecore trend.

Not to be outdone on the sparkles front, Twain accepted the CMT Equal Play Award – presented by Megan Thee Stallion – in a daring purple two-piece, with mini shorts, a cropped jacket and a deep V neckline.

Stefani performed her No Doubt hit Just A Girl with country singer Carly Pearce, and she changed up her look to take to the stage – opting for a showstopping white minidress with red accents and extra fabric around the hips, making for a more dramatic silhouette.

Underwood changed into an even more extravagant outfit to perform Hate My Heart.

There was a lot going on in this ensemble – a sparkly black bustier was paired with a leather jacket emblazoned with red hearts, and shimmering mini shorts.