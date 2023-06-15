Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Rolling Stones and footwear brand Skechers have teamed up to launch a collection of trainers for men and women.

The collaboration with the legendary British rock band features a range of limited edition designs, all featuring the iconic lips and tongue logo designed in 1970 by English artist John Pasche.

Produced in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, the Skechers X The Rolling Stones collection comprises of three styles: the modern Skechers Uno, a canvas slip-on, and lug and cup sole designs.

The canvas slip-ons are made from light-wash blue denim, with the tongue and lip logo on the tops of the shoes. Meanwhile, the other two designs come in a black-and-white, as well as a red-and-white colourway, with the logo placed either on the side of towards the back of the trainers.

The collection will launch exclusively at the RS No 9 Carnaby, The Rolling Stones’ flagship merchandise store in London today (Thursday 15 June), followed by stores across the UK and the EU on 22 June.

The Rolling Stones said in a statement: “We love partnering with brands that offer great product and giving our fans something new they can enjoy.”

Skechers X The Rolling Stones (Skechers/YouTube)

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, added: “For six decades, the Stones have endured like no other – rebelling, conquering and being listened to by billions. Nearly every adult on this planet knows their iconic logo.”

Skechers X The Rolling Stones (Skechers/YouTube)

Skechers recently released a collaboration with Doja Cat, which comprised of the Skechers Uno trainers in different colours, such as neon pink, neon green and bright purple.

The American footwear company has also previously collaborated with musicians including Ringo Starr, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Snoop Dogg.