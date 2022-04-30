Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims has announced a new Adaptive Collection designed for customers with limited mobility. The “solution-oriented” collection will debut as an extension of the brand’s popular Fits Everybody collection, which includes a range of bras and underwear.

The Adaptive Collection, which drops on Monday 2 May, features hook-and-eye closures on the front and side of garments for “easy access and functionality”.

According to Fast Company, Skims co-founders Kardashian and Jens Grede recognised “a gap in the market to offer adaptive solutions” and launched the collection as a commitment to “the high expectations” held by its customers. In January, the loungewear company was valued at $3.2bn (​£2.4bn), a rise from $1.6bn (£897m) in April 2021.

American Paralympic track and field athlete Scout Bassett stars in Skims’ adaptive launch campaign, which was posted to the brand’s Instagram on Friday. Bassett — who is wearing the Adaptive Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette and Boy Short in Sienna — previously worked with the brand when she became a brand ambassador for the Skims Team USA capsule collection for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

“It’s really great for people like myself because to get into typical panties, usually I have to sit down and put my prosthetic through one side and then my other leg through the other side,” Bassett said. “And with this you can be standing, you can sitting, you can be in any position. It’s really easy to be able to get in and out of it.”

Fans of the shapewear brand flooded the comments section with praise for Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

“I love this so much. My mom just had an amputation last year will be getting this for her!” shared one Instagram user.

“This is a great example of inclusivity, which does not always appear in fashion,” commented another customer.

“Good for you!” wrote one person. “Accessibility and access is so important!”

Skims customers also dropped suggestions of other fashion innovations they wish to see represented in a collection, such as maternity bras for breastfeeding mothers and larger bra sizes.

While Skims initially launched in 2019 as a shapewear brand, it has since expanded to underwear, loungewear and even dresses. Shapewear now accounts for less than 20 per cent of its total sales, while underwear makes up the majority.