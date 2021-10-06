Paris Fashion Week had it all, from Homer Simpson on the runway to the return of belt skirts

Paris Fashion Week (PFW) has closed off fashion month with a bang.

It feels like the end of digital presentations and watching shows from behind a screen, as the majority of catwalks were in-person – with large audiences eager to see the latest looks.

Here’s everything you missed from a star-studded week…

The most viral moment… Balenciaga

Balenciaga started its show in a suitably glamorous way: models and celebrities (including Cardi B and Isabelle Huppert) walked a red carpet in the label’s latest collection. Things soon took a turn from the norm, as Balenciaga showed a short Simpsons episode culminating in Springfield’s finest travelling to Paris to walk the runway.

It’s fun and tongue-in-cheek – at one point Homer has a mini panic about the cost of a Balenciaga dress – while still showing off the brand’s signature designs, from sock shoes to ballgowns and oversized hoodies.

The most scandalous skirts… Miu Miu

TODO: define component type factbox

Miu Miu’s collection was all about going back to the office, complete with trench coats and crisp shirts. However, one item of clothing probably won’t be appropriate for your workplace: tiny, belt-like skirts, giving us serious Noughties vibes. These are the kind of low-slung miniskirts Christina Aguilera religiously wore back in the day – will it be the next 2000s trend to make a comeback?

The biggest party… Balmain

TODO: define component type factbox

Olivier Rousteing wasn’t going to celebrate his 10 year anniversary as creative director of Balmain with any old show. Instead, he made it one of the biggest events of PFW, calling upon collaborator Beyoncé to send in a voice message, with a show full of OTT embellished outfits, modelled by the likes of Carla Bruni and Naomi Campbell.

The strangest soundtrack… Stella McCartney

TODO: define component type factbox

While most fashion shows have pounding soundtracks full of hit songs, Stella McCartney opted for something a little different. Her whole collection was dedicated to mushrooms – including a bag entirely made out of ‘mushroom leather’ – and the music matched. As models stomped down the runway, guests could hear eerie music actually made from recordings of mushrooms growing.

The biggest controversy… Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s runway show was disrupted by a climate protestor storming the runway holding a banner saying, ‘Overconsumption = extinction’. She was quickly tackled by security guards and hauled off the stage.

The protestor was representing Amis de la Terre France, and the organisation told Reuters: “LVMH [the conglomerate owning Louis Vuitton] is the world leader of luxury and has a responsibility when it comes to trends that push the textile industry to constantly renew collection faster and produce more.”

The most colourful show… Dior

Dior’s collection was inspired by the Sixties, with models wearing shift dresses and miniskirts Mary Quant would be proud of. It was a far more colourful collection than we’re used to seeing from creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri with a bright background resembling a Pop Art board game.

The coolest models… L’Oréal

TODO: define component type factbox

L’Oréal chose the Eiffel Tower as the romantic backdrop for its show, enlisting some of its most famous ambassadors to walk the runway: Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katherine Langford and Camila Cabello.

The most emotional moment… Alber Elbaz tribute

TODO: define component type factbox

Much-loved designer Alber Elbaz – who helmed Lanvin for many years – died of Covid-19 in April, and the industry came together in one big tribute show called ‘Love Brings Love’ to close PFW. 45 of the biggest designers – including Gucci, Louis Vuitton Burberry and Dior – sent a look down the runway, followed by the latest collection from Elbaz’s fashion house AZ Factory.